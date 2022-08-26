King Gizzard hosting ‘Gizzverse Record Fair’ at Forest Hills Stadium show (win tix & prize pack!)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are cooking up something special for their big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21: the "Gizzverse Record Fair" which features "tons of Bootleggers, Test Pressings, Limited Edition Variants, Warehouse Finds & other Rarities," plus a limited edition tote bag only available there.

The Gizzverse Record Fair is within the Forest Hills Stadium grounds, so a ticket to the show is required. The fair starts when doors open at 5:30 PM. The how also features black midi and Leah Senior, and tickets are still available. We're also giving away four Gizzverse Prize Packs which include two tickets to the show, a tote and a "mystery limited edition viny!" (Prize packs are redeemed at the Forest Hills show.) Enter for a chance to win below.

King Gizzard at Forest Hills Stadium Giveaway



Four winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

We've got lots of King Gizzard vinyl in the BV shop.