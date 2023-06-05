King Gizzard played Tennessee in drag after drag ban declared unconstitutional
Aussie psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard played four nights at Tennessee's unique subterranean venue The Caverns over the weekend and on Saturday (June 3) they performed in drag in celebration of the federal ruling of the state's drag ban as unconstitutional. The band wore dresses, lingerie, leggings, tops, and sun hats that they'd found in the "Bonnaroo" section of a local Goodwill store, according to SPIN. Guitarist Joey Walker said at the show, “This ain’t no protest, baby. This is a celebration!” Keyboardist Ambrose Kenny-Smith added, “This is the first and last time you’ll ever see me onstage in shorts. Take some mental notes."
The band played "Gila Monster" and "Converge," and made the live debut of "Witchcraft," all from their upcoming album PetroDragonic Apocalypse that's out next week. The show was King Gizzard's third of four at the Caverns, the last one being a rare acoustic set. Check out videos from all the shows and the full Day 3 setlist below.
Later this month they'll play Red Rocks, Chicago's Salt Shed, Carnation Farms in Washington state, and a three-hour marathon set at the Hollywood Bowl, their largest North American venue to date. All dates below.
SETLIST: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Caverns, 6/3/2023 (via)
Rattlesnake (with Minimum Brain Size tease)
O.N.E.
Minimum Brain Size (With Straws in the Wind Tease)
Ataraxia
Straws in the Wind
Gaia (With Motor Spirit tease)
Witchcraft (Live debut)
Self-Immolate (W/ Drum Solo, Person was arrested in the crowd during this song)
Perihelion
Boogieman Sam (With snippets of “Going Up The Country”, “My Babe”, and “Got My Mojo Working”)
Magma
Lava
Head On/Pill (With Hot Water and Am I In Heaven? teases)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW
Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT
Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET