Aussie psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard played four nights at Tennessee's unique subterranean venue The Caverns over the weekend and on Saturday (June 3) they performed in drag in celebration of the federal ruling of the state's drag ban as unconstitutional. The band wore dresses, lingerie, leggings, tops, and sun hats that they'd found in the "Bonnaroo" section of a local Goodwill store, according to SPIN. Guitarist Joey Walker said at the show, “This ain’t no protest, baby. This is a celebration!” Keyboardist Ambrose Kenny-Smith added, “This is the first and last time you’ll ever see me onstage in shorts. Take some mental notes."

The band played "Gila Monster" and "Converge," and made the live debut of "Witchcraft," all from their upcoming album PetroDragonic Apocalypse that's out next week. The show was King Gizzard's third of four at the Caverns, the last one being a rare acoustic set. Check out videos from all the shows and the full Day 3 setlist below.

Later this month they'll play Red Rocks, Chicago's Salt Shed, Carnation Farms in Washington state, and a three-hour marathon set at the Hollywood Bowl, their largest North American venue to date. All dates below.

SETLIST: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Caverns, 6/3/2023 (via)

Rattlesnake (with Minimum Brain Size tease)

O.N.E.

Minimum Brain Size (With Straws in the Wind Tease)

Ataraxia

Straws in the Wind

Gaia (With Motor Spirit tease)

Witchcraft (Live debut)

Self-Immolate (W/ Drum Solo, Person was arrested in the crowd during this song)

Perihelion

Boogieman Sam (With snippets of “Going Up The Country”, “My Babe”, and “Got My Mojo Working”)

Magma

Lava

Head On/Pill (With Hot Water and Am I In Heaven? teases)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET