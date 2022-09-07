King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard releasing three new albums in October (listen to “Ice V”)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will have lots of new music to play audiences on their upcoming North American tour, as they'll release three albums in October. Those are: Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava on 10/7, Laminated Denim on 10/12, and Changes on 10/28.

While the band often come to the studio prepared with material, this time they went in cold. “All we had prepared as we walked into the studio were these seven song titles,” says Stu Mackenzie of Ice. “I have a list on my phone of hundreds of possible song titles. I’ll never use most of them, but they’re words and phrases I feel could be digested into King Gizzard-world.” The album was created out of seven days worth of studio jams. “Naturally, each day’s jams had a different flavor, because each day was in a different scale and a different BPM,” Mackenzie says. “We’d walk into the studio, set everything up, get a rough tempo going and just jam. No preconceived ideas at all, no concepts, no songs. We’d jam for maybe 45 minutes, and then all swap instruments and start again.”

You can check out the video for the jazzy, 10-minute "Ice V" below.

As for Laminated Denim, which features two 15-minute tracks, Mackenzie notes that the title is an anagram of "Made In Timeland."

Changes, meanwhile, is an album the band have first started five years ago. “I think of Changes as a song-cycle,” says Mackenzie. “Every song is built around this one chord progression – every track is like a variation on a theme. But I don’t know if we had the musical vocabulary yet to complete the idea at that time. We recorded some of it then, including the version of 'Exploding Suns' that’s on the finished album. But when the sessions were over, it just never felt done. It was like this idea that was in our heads, but we just couldn’t reach. We just didn’t know yet how to do what we wanted to do.”

King Gizzard's North American tour with Leah Senior starts at the Desert Daze festival in Lake Perris, CA and includes three sold-out nights at Red Rocks and a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 that also has black midi on the bill. The Forest Hills show also features the Gizzverse Record Fair on the grounds and we're giving away prize packs with a limited edition tote, a rare KG records and two tickets to the show.

The band also note that limited stock of Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava will be available at their Greek Theater show in Berkeley, copies of Laminated Denim will be available at Red Rocks, and Changes can be obtained a day early at the Orpheum in New Orleans.

All tour dates, along with album art and tracklists, are listed below.

attachment-king gizzard Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava loading...

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava

1. Mycelium (7:36)

2. Ice V (10:16)

3. Magma (9:07)

4. Lava (6:41)

5. Hell’s Itch (13:28)

6. Iron Lung (9:05)

7. Gliese 710 (7:49)

attachment-king gizzard Laminated Denim Artwork loading...

Laminated Denim

1. The Land Before Timeland (15:00)

2. Hypertension (15:00)

attachment-king gizzard changes artwork loading...

Changes

1. Change (13:04)

2. Hate Dancin’ (3:16)

3. Astroturf (7:34)

4. No Body (3:42)

5. Gondii (4:57)

6. Exploding Suns (4:41)

7. Short Change (2:51)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Sept. 30 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze 2022

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre * SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem * SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Fri. Oct. 28 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s *

Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s $

Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Wharepai Domain

Sat. Dec. 31 - Wanaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps

Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Matakana Country Park

Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Sat. Apr. 8 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Sun. Apr. 9 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Mon. Apr. 10 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

* w/ Leah Senior

% w/ black midi, Leah Senior

​$ ​w/ Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior