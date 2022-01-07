King Gizzard share DJ Shadow rework of “Black Hot Soup” & its amazing video
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release a remix album, Butterfly 3001, on January 24, and they've just shared DJ Shadow's "My Own Reality" rework of "Black Hot Soup." In awesome late-'90s style, DJ Shadow grabs hold of one line from King Gizzard's original -- and a crucial "WOO" exclamation -- and turns it into an entirely new, incredible, banging club track full of breakbeats, killer basslines and lots of turntablism.
The remix also comes with great music video made by John Angus Stewart that stars Australian radio DJ, humorist, and filmmaker John Safran as an aging club kid who is past his prime but still goes hard. It's one of those videos, like Spike Jonze's video for Fatboy Slim's "Praise You," that make the song better. You can watch that below.
Butterfly 3001 also features remixes of The Flaming Lips, DāM-FunK, Geneva Jacuzzi, Peaches, Peaking Lights, Confidence Man, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and more.
King Gizzard will be on tour for most of 2022, including two sold-out shows at Red Rocks, and a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with Leah Senior (tickets). All dates are listed below.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %
Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $
Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $
Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $
Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live
Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse
Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Tue. May 31 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205
Wed. June 1 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205
Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park
Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)
Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne
Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival
Thu. Aug. 18 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival
Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party
Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*
Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount *
Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* - SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS*
Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*
Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History*
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*
Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*
Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*
Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
Mon. Oc. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw
$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw
* w/ Leah Senior
# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior