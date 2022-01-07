King Gizzard share DJ Shadow rework of “Black Hot Soup” & its amazing video

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release a remix album, Butterfly 3001, on January 24, and they've just shared DJ Shadow's "My Own Reality" rework of "Black Hot Soup." In awesome late-'90s style, DJ Shadow grabs hold of one line from King Gizzard's original -- and a crucial "WOO" exclamation -- and turns it into an entirely new, incredible, banging club track full of breakbeats, killer basslines and lots of turntablism.

The remix also comes with great music video made by John Angus Stewart that stars Australian radio DJ, humorist, and filmmaker John Safran as an aging club kid who is past his prime but still goes hard. It's one of those videos, like Spike Jonze's video for Fatboy Slim's "Praise You," that make the song better. You can watch that below.

Butterfly 3001 also features remixes of The Flaming Lips, DāM-FunK, Geneva Jacuzzi, Peaches, Peaking Lights, Confidence Man, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and more.

King Gizzard will be on tour for most of 2022, including two sold-out shows at Red Rocks, and a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with Leah Senior (tickets). All dates are listed below.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $

Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $

Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $

Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Tue. May 31 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Wed. June 1 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park

Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)

Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival

Thu. Aug. 18 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS*

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History*

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Mon. Oc. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw

$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

* w/ Leah Senior

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior