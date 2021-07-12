King Gizzard share eye-popping animated video for “Interior People”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard recently released Butterfly 3000, which finds them exploring pop styles within their established psych sound. One of the highlights is "Interior People," that might be their catchiest, most immediate song to date. The band's Joey Walker says it's “about the internal battle of questioning your own sanity, and the joy that comes in letting go and surrendering to the void.”

They've now released an eye-popping animated video for "Interior People" which was directed by Ivan Dixon and pays tribute to Hayao Miyazaki, French artist Moebius and animated film Heavy Metal. “The only direction from the band was to include butterflies, to tie in with the album name Butterfly 3000," says Dixon. "When I listened to ‘Interior People,' I immediately pictured something with momentum, like a wild road trip. That’s where the idea of the protagonist riding a giant butterfly came from. The title made me think of cocoons. Maybe our hero was trying to find a cocoon to metamorphose into a butterfly herself? Little moments of affection between her and her butterfly could hint at a deeper bond between them. Were they lovers? With the cocoon I really wanted to design the kind of thing you would find in a typical Australian garden as a kid. The ones with little sticks poking out of them. I’ve never seen those particular cocoons represented anywhere before.”

Watch the "Interior People" video below.

King Gizzard will be on tour next year and those dates are below.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates

Sun. Oct. 2, 2022 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Tue. Oct. 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Thu. Oct. 6, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Mon. Oct. 10, 2022 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue. Oct. 11, 2022 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri. Oct. 14, 2022 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

Sat. Oct. 15, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS

Sun. Oct. 16, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

Tue. Oct. 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ TBA

Wed. Oct. 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Sat. Oct. 22, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sun. Oct. 23, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf

Mon. Oct. 24, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Wed. Oct. 26, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Mon. Oct 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

All dates supported by Leah Senior