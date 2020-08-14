King Gizzard share new single “Some of Us”
Having released "Honey" last month, Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with a new single, "Some of Us," which has a few burning embers from last year's thrash flirtation which have now mellowed into smoky char. "This Cookie penned, Stu sung song came together early this year as the world was slowly descending into madness, but before it was truly on fire," say the band. "We’ve made heaps of tunes lately. Currently putting some sparkles on em. Can't wait to show y’all before we go down in flames."
The song's video is on fire, or at least appears to be drenched in lava. Watch below.
Ancient tombs like sand filled wombs of peoples life past. Understand everything. Melted iron. Untold aeons. Crafted demise. Destroying everything.
Black sand timelines. Shifting skylines. Faded guide signs revealing everything. Ancient Thracians from lost nations. Long gone people understand everything.
Some, some of us see. Some, some of us don’t. Assured everything turns into dust.
Rigor mortis fossil tortoise remains dormant underneath everything. Ageless microbes reveal xenophobes. Endless plague thus infecting everything.
Sapien rituals born of mind tools. Sects of false gods fade into everything. Eternal tribes of purgatory scribes. Ancient words thus foretelling everything.
Some, some of us live. Some, some of us die. Assured everything turns into dust.
Some, some of us live. Some, some of us die. Assured everything turns into dust.