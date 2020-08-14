King Gizzard share new single “Some of Us”

Having released "Honey" last month, Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with a new single, "Some of Us," which has a few burning embers from last year's thrash flirtation which have now mellowed into smoky char. "This Cookie penned, Stu sung song came together early this year as the world was slowly descending into madness, but before it was truly on fire," say the band. "We’ve made heaps of tunes lately. Currently putting some sparkles on em. Can't wait to show y’all before we go down in flames."

The song's video is on fire, or at least appears to be drenched in lava. Watch below.