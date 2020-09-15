King Gizzard share “Straws in the Wind” video

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been releasing new songs monthly, and here's another. "Straws in the Wind" is not the same old song, an acoustic-leaning six minute jam that is sung by the band's keyboardists (and Murlocks founder) Ambrose Kenny-Smith. It's groovy and jammy but is different territory for them. Watch the video below.

Are we gonna get an album announcement sometime soon? Stay tuned.

In other news, the band announced last month hat drummer and manager Eric Moore was leaving the group. (They had two drummers.) The picture above is of the current lineup.