King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard announce new album ‘Butterfly 3000′

Because it's been almost three months since they released a new album, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced they'll be back with Butterfly 3000 on June 11 via their own KGLW label. It'll be their 18th album and according to the press release it's a suite of 10 songs that "all began life as arpeggiated loops composed on modular synthesisers" before being fleshed out and transformed by the six-piece band. The band describe this one as "melodic + psychedelic."

Apart from announcing that it's coming, the band are not playing the usual promo game of releasing a bunch of tracks before the release date, instead just letting the whole thing drop on 6/11. They're not even sharing the album art (which is a autostereogram designed by regular collaborator Jason Galea) or the song titles, just listing question marks by the track numbers.

While you wait you can listen to L.W. from earlier this year below.

