King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album with a very long title

After releasing five albums in 2022, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have laid low for this year so far, but that's about to change. The band have announced their 24th studio album and it's got the longest title they've ever had: PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. While details on the album are still be be released, they do note the album cover is "a vivid, fiery painting of a lizard like monster in an industrial, apocalyptic landscape." Check out the artwork below.

The album will be available for preorder on May 16, so more details are coming very soon. Meanwhile, King Gizzard will be back in North America later this month starting with Boston Calling and including multi-show residencies at TN's The Caverns, Colorado's Red Rocks, Chicago's The Salt Shed and more. All dates are listed below.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2023 TOUR DATES

SUNDAY 28 MAY - BOSTON CALLING 2023 - - HARVARD ATHLETIC COMPLEX, BOSTON, MA, US

THURSDAY 1 JUNE 7:00 PM - PELHAM, TN, US - - THE CAVERNS

FRIDAY 2 JUNE 7:00 PM - PELHAM, TN, US - - THE CAVERNS

SATURDAY 3 JUNE 8:00 PM - PELHAM, TN, US - - THE CAVERNS ABOVE GROUND AMPHITHEATER

SUNDAY 4 JUNE 8:00 PM - PELHAM, TN, US - - THE CAVERNS ABOVE GROUND AMPHITHEATER

WEDNESDAY 7 JUNE 6:00 PM - MORRISON, CO, US - - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

THURSDAY 8 JUNE 12:00 PM - MORRISON, CO, US - - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

THURSDAY 8 JUNE6:30 PM - MORRISON, CO, US - - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

SUNDAY 11 JUNE 6:00 PM - CHICAGO, IL, US - - THE SALT SHED

MONDAY 12 JUNE 6:00 PM - CHICAGO, IL, US - - THE SALT SHED

TUESDAY 13 JUNE 6:00 PM - CHICAGO, IL, US - - THE SALT SHED

FRIDAY 16 JUNE 6:00 PM - CARNATION, WA, US - - REMLINGER FARMS

SATURDAY 17 JUNE 6:00 PM - CARNATION, WA, US - - REMLINGER FARMS

SUNDAY 18 JUNE 6:00 PM - CARNATION, WA, US - - REMLINGER FARMS

WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE - HOLLYWOOD, CA, US - - HOLLYWOOD BOWL

SATURDAY 22 JULY 9:00 AM - SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS FESTIVAL 2023 - - NORTH BYRON PARKLANDS, BYRON BAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

THURSDAY 10 AUGUST - WAY OUT WEST FESTIVAL 2023 - - SLOTTSKOGEN, GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

SATURDAY 12 AUGUST - GRAPE FESTIVAL 2023 - - UNKNOWN VENUE, PIESTANY, SLOVAKIA

MONDAY 14 AUGUST - PALP 2023 - - PALP FESTIVAL, VERBIER, SWITZERLAND

TUESDAY 15 AUGUST 8:00 PM - COLOGNE, GERMANY - - E-WERK

WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST 8:00 PM - LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - - DEN ATELIER

THURSDAY 17 AUGUST - LA ROUTE DU ROCK 2023 - - LA ROUTE DU ROCK, SAINT-MALO, FRANCE

SATURDAY 19 AUGUST12:01 PM - LOWLANDS FESTIVAL 2023 - - UNKNOWN VENUE, BIDDINGHUIZEN, NETHERLANDS

SUNDAY 20 AUGUST - PUKKELPOP 2023 - - PUKKELPOP, KIEWIT-HASSELT, BELGIUM

MONDAY 21 AUGUST 8:00 PM - MUNICH, GERMANY - - TONHALLE

TUESDAY 22 AUGUST9:00 PM - PADUA, ITALY - - PARCO DELLA MUSICA

THURSDAY 24 AUGUST 6:00 PM - BARCELONA, SPAIN - - PLAZA MAYOR DE EL POBLE ESPANYOL

SATURDAY 26 AUGUST - CANELA PARTY 2023 - - PLAZA DE TOROS DE TORREMOLINOS, TORREMOLINOS, SPAIN

SUNDAY 27 AUGUST 9:00 AM - MADRID, SPAIN - - LA RIVIERA

TUESDAY 29 AUGUST 7:30 PM - TOULOUSE, FRANCE - - LE BIKINI - - - POSTPONED - WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST 9:00 AM - LA ROCHELLE, FRANCE - - LA SIRENE

THURSDAY 31 AUGUST 7:00 PM - LILLE, FRANCE - - L'AÉRONEF

SUNDAY 3 SEPTEMBER - END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL 2023 - - LARMER TREE GARDENS, SIXPENNY HANDLEY, UK