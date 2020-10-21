King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new LP ‘K.G.’ (listen to “Automation”)

Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced new album K.G., which is their 16th album in the group's 10-year existence and will be out November 20 independently. It's the second volume in their "microtonal" series that began with 2017's Flying Microtonal Banana and contains this year's "Honey," "Straws in the Wind" and "Some of Us". The band have shared new single single "Automation" which is a microtonal ripper and you can check it out below below.

Meanwhile, the band have also invited fans to make their own video for "Automation," and remix it too, having shared the audio stems and various raw video files via their website.

K.G. is not the only new album King Gizzard are releasing on November 20, though. They'll also drop Live in San Francisco '16 that same via via ATO. You can listen to "Evil Death Toll" from that, along with the cover art and tracklists for both albums, below.

K.G. tracklist:

1. K.G.L.W.

2. Automation

3. Minimum Brain Size

4. Straws In The Wind

5. Some Of Us

6. Ontology

7. Intrasport

8. Oddlife

9. Honey

10. The Hungry Wolf Of Fate

Live in SF '16 tracklist:

1. Robot Stop (Live In San Francisco '16)

2. Hot Water (Live In San Francisco '16)

3. Big Fig Wasp (Live In San Francisco '16)

4. Gamma Knife (Live In San Francisco '16)

5. People-Vultures (Live In San Francisco '16)

6. Trapdoor (Live In San Francisco '16)

7. I'm In Your Mind (Live In San Francisco '16)

8. I'm Not In Your Mind (Live In San Francisco '16)

9. Cellophane (Live In San Francisco '16)

10. I'm In Your Mind Fuzz

(Live In San Francisco '16)

11. The River (Live In San Francisco '16)

12. Evil Death Roll (Live In San Francisco '16)

13. Head On/Pill (Live In San Francisco '16