King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce US residency tour (Red Rocks, Hollywood Bowl, more)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard recently wrapped up their 2022 North American tour, which included their biggest NYC show to date at Forest Hills Stadium. They've just announced they'll be back in the US in June 2023 for a "residency tour" where they'll play multiple shows at special venues around the country, including Tennessee's subterranean The Caverns, Colorado's Red Rocks, Chicago's The Salt Shed, and Washington State's Carnation Farms. The tour will end in Los Angeles with a three-hour marathon set at The Hollywood Bowl. All dates are listed below.

In other news, King Gizzard have a new concert film, Chunky Shrapnel, which was directed by John Angus Stewart and captures the band on their 2019 UK/EU tour. The film will screen in North American theaters on December 7 and the NYC screening is at Cinépolis Chelsea 9. A full list of theatre locations is here. Watch the trailer below.

King Gizzard released five studio albums and a remix album this year, the most recent of which was Changes (their third album of October).

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore

Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Wharepai Domain

Sat. Dec. 31 - Wanaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps

Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Matakana Country Park

Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

Thu. Mar. 2 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

Fri. Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder - SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 4 - Tilburg, NE @ 013 - SOLD OUT

Mon. Mar. 6 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT

Tue. Mar. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet - SOLD OUT

Wed. Mar. 8 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

Thu. Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

Sat. Mar. 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Progesja - SOLD OUT

Sun. Mar. 12 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

Mon. Mar. 13 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Wed. Mar. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. Mar. 16 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

Fri. Mar. 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Mon. Mar. 20 - Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale - SOLD OUT

Wed. Mar. 22 - London,UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park

Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli

Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Thu. June 1 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

Fri. June 2 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

Sat. June 3 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW

Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET