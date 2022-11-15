King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce US residency tour (Red Rocks, Hollywood Bowl, more)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard recently wrapped up their 2022 North American tour, which included their biggest NYC show to date at Forest Hills Stadium. They've just announced they'll be back in the US in June 2023 for a "residency tour" where they'll play multiple shows at special venues around the country, including Tennessee's subterranean The Caverns, Colorado's Red Rocks, Chicago's The Salt Shed, and Washington State's Carnation Farms. The tour will end in Los Angeles with a three-hour marathon set at The Hollywood Bowl. All dates are listed below.
In other news, King Gizzard have a new concert film, Chunky Shrapnel, which was directed by John Angus Stewart and captures the band on their 2019 UK/EU tour. The film will screen in North American theaters on December 7 and the NYC screening is at Cinépolis Chelsea 9. A full list of theatre locations is here. Watch the trailer below.
King Gizzard released five studio albums and a remix album this year, the most recent of which was Changes (their third album of October).
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore
Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Wharepai Domain
Sat. Dec. 31 - Wanaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps
Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Matakana Country Park
Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
Thu. Mar. 2 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
Fri. Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder - SOLD OUT
Sat. Mar. 4 - Tilburg, NE @ 013 - SOLD OUT
Mon. Mar. 6 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT
Tue. Mar. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet - SOLD OUT
Wed. Mar. 8 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
Thu. Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
Sat. Mar. 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Progesja - SOLD OUT
Sun. Mar. 12 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal
Mon. Mar. 13 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
Wed. Mar. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. Mar. 16 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
Fri. Mar. 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Mon. Mar. 20 - Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale - SOLD OUT
Wed. Mar. 22 - London,UK @ Brixton Academy
Thu. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park
Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli
Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
Thu. June 1 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
Fri. June 2 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
Sat. June 3 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW
Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW
Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET