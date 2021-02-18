King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard detail new album ‘L.W.’ (listen to “Pleura”)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have made it official -- thier 17th album is titled L.W. and it will be out digitally next week (Feb 26) via Flightless, with physical editions out in the spring. The band are calling it a companion piece to last year's K.G. and an extension of the musical explorations of the "notes between the notes" first heard on 2017’s Flying Mictrotonal Banana.

“We're actually probably not as considered as people think that we are,” says bandleader Stu McKenzie. “I’m always just trying to be in the band that I want to be in. But I’m also trying to be the band that I wish I could follow as a fan; so we’re both of those things at the same time. And I think that’s where my decision making lies: I’m always asking, what is the most fun thing we can do? If there’s a strategy at all, then it’s that.”

To hold you over till next week, they've just shared ripping new single "Pleura" and the video for it divides the screen in six, with one sector for each member of the band. Watch that below.

Tracklist:

1. If Not Now, Then When?

2. O.N.E.

3. Pleura

4. Supreme Ascemdancy

5. Static Electricity

6. East West Link

7. Ataraxia

8. See Me

9. K.G.L.W.