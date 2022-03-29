King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard detail ‘Omnium Gatherum,’ share “Magenta Mountain”

King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard have shared details of their 20th (!) studio album Omnium Gatherum. Those details include the release date -- April 28 via the band's own KGLW imprint -- and the 16-song tracklist.

The album's a double as you might expect, as the first single was the 18-minute "The Dripping Tap." The new single is the one that follows that on the album, the comparatively shorter (six minutes) "Magenta Mountain," that is more in the danceable pop style of Butterfly 3000 and has been in their live setlists for a while.

Says King Gizz’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith: “You know when you have a really weird vivid dream and it sticks with you like glue? One day I came into the studio and Stu was trying to write one of them down. He kept banging on about this paradise called Magenta Mountain that he had seen but none of us believed him. Every day since then he’s been still trying to convince us all that it’s real and one day he will.”

You can watch the video for "Magenta Mountain," which uses the studio version of the song against live footage of the band, below.

King Gizzard's extensive world tour starts April 11 in San Diego and hits NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with Leah Senior. All tour dates are listed below.

OMNIUM GATHERUM TRACKLISTING

1. The Dripping Tap

2. Magenta Mountain

3. Kepler-22b

4. Gaia

5. Ambergris

6. Sadie Sorceress

7. Evilest Man

8. The Garden Goblin

9. Blame It On The Weather

10. Persistence

11. The Grim Reaper

12. Presumptuous

13. Predator X

14. Red Smoke

15. Candles

16. The Funeral

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD TOUR DATES

Mon. April 11 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay^

Tue. April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona^

Wed April 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ~

Fri. April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

Mon. April 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !

Tues. April 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ?

Wed. April 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ?

Fri. April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $ SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $ SOLD OUT

Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $ SOLD OUT

Thu. April 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club ?

Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Wed. May 4 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

Fri. May 6 - Mexico City, MX @ Quarry Studios

Sun. May 8 - Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, MX @ Loot/Musa

Sat. May 14 - Queretaro, MX@ Jardin Hercules

Sun. May 15 - Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor

Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & SOLD OUT

Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor &

Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre & SOLD OUT

Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall & SOLD OUT

Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground & SOLD OUT

Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground &SOLD OUT

Sat. May 28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

Tue. May 31 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Wed. June 1 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT

Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT

Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

Sun June 12 - HIlvarenbeek NL @ Best Kept Secret

Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park &

Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress √

Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress √

Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre √

Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air) √

Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne √

Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle √

Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival

Sun Aug 14- Helsinki, FIN @ Flow Festival

Wed. Aug. 17 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

Sun. Aug. 21 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk √

Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle √

Fri Aug 26- London, UK @ All Points East

Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater* SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS* SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History* SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall* SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

^ w/ Mildlife

~ w/ Mildlife, DJ Crenshaw

% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

! w/ The Chats, SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

? w/ SPELLLING

& w/ Jess Cornelius

* w/ Leah Senior

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior

√ w/ Grace Cummings