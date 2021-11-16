King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard expand 2022 tour, playing Forest Hills Stadium

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will be on the road all around the world for most of 2022, making up for lost time not touring during the pandemic. They've just announced a bunch more dates, including a U.S. shows in April leading up to Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival, and they'll be on the West Coast around the time of Coachella (lineup still TBA), including California shows with SPELLLING.

They'll then be back in fall with Leah Senior, for dates that were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021, and they've just expanded that to include dates in Seattle, NYC and New Orleans. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is a big one, happening at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21. Tickets for the Forest Hills show, and all new 2022 dates, go on sale Friday, November 19 at 12 PM local time.

King Gizzard released the terrific Butterfly 3000 earlier this year, and you can get lots of King Gizzard albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $

Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $

Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $

Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Tue. May 31 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Wed. June 1 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park

Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)

Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival

Thu. Aug. 18 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS*

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History*

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Mon. Oc. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw

$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

* w/ Leah Senior

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior