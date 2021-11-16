King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard expand 2022 tour, playing Forest Hills Stadium
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will be on the road all around the world for most of 2022, making up for lost time not touring during the pandemic. They've just announced a bunch more dates, including a U.S. shows in April leading up to Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival, and they'll be on the West Coast around the time of Coachella (lineup still TBA), including California shows with SPELLLING.
They'll then be back in fall with Leah Senior, for dates that were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021, and they've just expanded that to include dates in Seattle, NYC and New Orleans. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is a big one, happening at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21. Tickets for the Forest Hills show, and all new 2022 dates, go on sale Friday, November 19 at 12 PM local time.
King Gizzard released the terrific Butterfly 3000 earlier this year, and you can get lots of King Gizzard albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %
Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $
Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $
Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $
Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live
Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Tue. May 31 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205
Wed. June 1 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205
Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park
Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)
Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne
Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival
Thu. Aug. 18 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival
Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party
Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*
Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount *
Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* - SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS*
Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*
Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History*
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*
Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*
Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*
Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
Mon. Oc. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw
$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw
* w/ Leah Senior
# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior