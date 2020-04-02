King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard prep concert film & live LP, reschedule tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are gearing up to release Chunky Shrapnel, a feature-length concert film. “[Director] John Stewart followed us around for a few weeks through Europe," says the band's Stu Mackenzie. "It was fun and funny and wild and weird. Sometimes an inconspicuous fly on the wall, sometimes an intrusive camera man one inch from my face. Always exciting though. Chunky Shrapnel was made for the cinema but as both concerts and films are currently outlawed, it feels poetic to release a concert-film digitally right now." The film premieres Friday, April 17 via an online live-stream and tickets for that are on sale now. Watch the trailer for Chunky Shrapnel below.

There will also be an accompanying double live album featuring the music from the film, which was recorded throughout the band's 2019 European tour. That's out on April 24.

Meanwhile, King Gizzard were supposed to tour this spring around Coachella, but that has been postponed to October, including the rescheduled Coachella, two nights at Colorado's Red Rocks and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on 10/23. Tickets for the original Kings Theatre show (4/30) are valid for the new show and refunds are available at point of purchase.

New dates, which are with Leah Senior, are listed below.

Chunky Shrapnel album tracklist:

1. Evil Star

2. The River (Live in Luxembourg ’19)

3. Wah Wah (Live in Madrid ’19)

4. Road Train (Live in Manchester ’19)

5. Murder Of The Universe (Live in Utrecht ’19)

6. Quarantine

7. Planet B (Live in London ’19)

8. Parking (Live in Brussels ’19)

9. Venusian 2 (Live in Milan ’19)

10. Hell (Live in Milan ’19)

11. Let Me Mend The Past (Live in Madrid ’19)

12. Anamnesis

13. Inner Cell (Live in Utrecht ’19)

14. Loyalty (Live in Utrecht ’19)

15. Horology (Live in Utrecht '19)

16. A Brief History Of Planet Earth (Live in London, Berlin, Utrecht and Barcelona ’19)

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD -- LIVE 2020

10/3 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA &

10/5 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

10/7 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

10/9 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

10/12 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO &

10/13 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO &

10/16 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

10/18 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

10/19 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

10/22 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

10/23 - Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

10/25 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC

10/27 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

10/28 - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

10/29 - Radius - Chicago, IL

10/30 - The Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN

& - Marathon Set shows

All headline dates w/ Leah Senior