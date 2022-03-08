King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard prep new LP, share 18-minute single “The Dripping Tap”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced new album Omnium Gatherum. Where most of their previous albums have been centered around a musical idea, this one is apparently a little bit of everything they've dabbled in to date, from prog to pop, thrash to glam, and beyond.
While they haven't announced when the album will be out or shared the tracklist, you can listen to the first single, the dizzying, 18-minute wig-out "The Dripping Tap." Check that out, along with the album art, below.
You will be able to preorder Omnium Gatherum starting on March 22.
King Gizzard will be on tour for most of 2022, including a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with Leah Senior. All tour dates are listed below.
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD 2022 TOUR DATES
Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
Sun. Mar. 20 - Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
Wed. Mar 23 - São Paulo, BR @ Cine Joia
Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
Mon. April 11 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay^
Tue. April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona^
Wed April 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ~
Fri. April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %
Mon. April 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !
Tues. April 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ?
Wed. April 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ?
Fri. April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $ SOLD OUT
Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $ SOLD OUT
Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $ SOLD OUT
Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Wed. May 4 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
Fri. May 6 - Mexico City, MX @ Quarry Studios
Sun. May 8 - Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, MX @ Loot/Musa
Sat. May 14 - Queretaro, MX@ Jardin Hercules
Sun. May 15 - Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor
Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & SOLD OUT
Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor &
Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre & SOLD OUT
Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall & SOLD OUT
Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground & SOLD OUT
Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground &SOLD OUT
Sat. May 28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
Tue. May 31 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
Wed. June 1 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT
Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT
Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT
Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
Sun June 12 - HIlvarenbeek NL @ Best Kept Secret
Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park &
Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)
Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne
Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival
Sun Aug 14- Helsinki, FIN @ Flow Festival
Wed. Aug. 17 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival
Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Fri Aug 26- London, UK @ All Points East
Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party
Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater* SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *
Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS* SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*
Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History* SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*
Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall* SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*
Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*
Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
^ w/ Mildlife
~ w/ Mildlife, DJ Crenshaw
% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw
! w/ The Chats, SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw
$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw
? w/ SPELLLING
& w/ Jess Cornelius
* w/ Leah Senior
# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior