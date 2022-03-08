King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard prep new LP, share 18-minute single “The Dripping Tap”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced new album Omnium Gatherum. Where most of their previous albums have been centered around a musical idea, this one is apparently a little bit of everything they've dabbled in to date, from prog to pop, thrash to glam, and beyond.

While they haven't announced when the album will be out or shared the tracklist, you can listen to the first single, the dizzying, 18-minute wig-out "The Dripping Tap." Check that out, along with the album art, below.

You will be able to preorder Omnium Gatherum starting on March 22.

King Gizzard will be on tour for most of 2022, including a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with Leah Senior. All tour dates are listed below.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD 2022 TOUR DATES

Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Sun. Mar. 20 - Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

Wed. Mar 23 - São Paulo, BR @ Cine Joia

Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Mon. April 11 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay^

Tue. April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona^

Wed April 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ~

Fri. April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

Mon. April 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !

Tues. April 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ?

Wed. April 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ?

Fri. April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $ SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $ SOLD OUT

Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $ SOLD OUT

Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Wed. May 4 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

Fri. May 6 - Mexico City, MX @ Quarry Studios

Sun. May 8 - Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, MX @ Loot/Musa

Sat. May 14 - Queretaro, MX@ Jardin Hercules

Sun. May 15 - Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor

Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & SOLD OUT

Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor &

Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre & SOLD OUT

Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall & SOLD OUT

Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground & SOLD OUT

Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground &SOLD OUT

Sat. May 28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

Tue. May 31 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Wed. June 1 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT

Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT

Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

Sun June 12 - HIlvarenbeek NL @ Best Kept Secret

Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park &

Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)

Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival

Sun Aug 14- Helsinki, FIN @ Flow Festival

Wed. Aug. 17 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Fri Aug 26- London, UK @ All Points East

Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater* SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS* SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History* SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall* SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

^ w/ Mildlife

~ w/ Mildlife, DJ Crenshaw

% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

! w/ The Chats, SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

? w/ SPELLLING

& w/ Jess Cornelius

* w/ Leah Senior

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior