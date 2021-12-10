King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release ‘Live at Levitation’ double album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have just released a new double album, Live at Levitation, that features their 2014 and 2016 performances at the Austin psych fest. The 2014 appearance was actually the Australian band's first U.S. show. You can stream the whole thing now, below.

Live at Levitation ‘14 and '16 is out via The Reverberation Appreciation Society, the label run by the Levitation folks, and is available in four different color vinyl variants which are each limited to 2000, and are numbered 1 - 8000. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

King Gizzard released Butterfly 3000 earlier this year and will release a remix album, Butterfly 3001, in January.

King Gizzard will be on tour for most of 2022, including two separate visits to North America, with the NYC date happening at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with Leah Senior (tickets). All dates are listed below.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Live at Levitation ‘14 and '16

SIDE A

I’m In Your Mind (Live at Levitation ’14)

I’m Not In Your Mind (Live at Levitation ’14)

Cellophane (Live at Levitation ’14)

I’m In Your Mind Fuzz (Live at Levitation ’14)

The Wholly Ghost (Live at Levitation ’14)

Sleepwalker (Live at Levitation ’14)

SIDE B

Am I In Heaven? (Live at Levitation ’14)

Head On/Pill (Live at Levitation ’14)

SIDE C

Robot Stop (Live at Levitation ’16)

Hot Water (Live at Levitation ’16)

Trapdoor (Live at Levitation ’16)

Gamma Knife (Live at Levitation ’16)

People-Vultures (Live at Levitation ’16)

SIDE D

The River (Live at Levitation ’16)

Evil Death Roll (Live at Levitation ’16)

Cut Throat Boogie (Live at Levitation ’16)

CREDITS

Mixed by Stu Mackenzie

Mastered by Joseph Carra

Recorded by Craig Lawrence

Cover photo by Jamie Wdziekonski and Khila L. Khani