King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard reschedule North American tour for 2022

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard were supposed to tour in Spring 2020 around Coachella, and then rescheduled for fall 2020 and then fall 2021. Those dates have now been rescheduled for fall 2022.

The tour kicks off Oct 2 at Berkeley's Greek Theatre and includes shows in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, two nights at Red Rocks in Colorado, St. Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philly, DC, Asheville, Atlanta and Oklahoma City. All dates are with Leah Senior and the Berkeley and Red Rocks shows are special 3-hour marathon sets.

There's currently no NYC show (they were scheduled to play King's Theatre on the fall 2020 tour) but there's definitely room to fit in a show or two, so stay tuned. Tickets to previously announced shows are still valid and refunds are available if you can't make it now.

King Gizzard will release a new album, Butterfly 3000, on June 11. How many more albums will they have released by the time this tour starts?

All dates are listed below.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - 2021 Tour Dates

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Mon. Oct. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ TBA

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Mon. Oct 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

*all dates supported by Leah Senior