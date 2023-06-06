King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share “Dragon” video from upcoming LP

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release their new album Petrodragonic Apocalypse next week, and it has them diving back into metal territory. That dark vibe is played up in the video for new single "Dragon," which looks like it was dusted off from 1998. Says director Jason Galea, "Over the last two months I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10 minute ‘Dragon.' I wanted to explore a harsh distorted visual palette using my live visual setup mixed with PS1 cutscene inspired animation and studio footage I filmed of the band." Watch below.

The band are currently in the midst of their US residency tour where they're doing multi-night runs in a few different cities. Having just played four nights at Tennessee's The Caverns (one night in drag), they next head to Colorado's Red Rocks, Chicago's Salt Shed, and WA's Carnation Farms before wrapping things up with their biggest US show to date, a three-hour marathon at Hollywood Bowl.

King Gizzard also have European and UK dates later this summer and you can check out their full schedule below.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, will be out June 16 via KGLW.

Pick up King Gizzard vinyl in the BV shop.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2023 TOUR DATES

Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET

Sat. July 22 - Byron Bay, AU @ Splendor In The Grass Festival

Thu. Aug. 10 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

Sat. Aug. 12 - Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 - Verbier, CH @ Palp Festival

Tue. Aug. 15 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 16 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

Thu. Aug. 17 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

Sat. Aug. 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 - Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Mon. Aug. 21 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Tue. Aug. 22 - Padua, IT @ Parco Della Musica

Thu. Aug. 24 - Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor De El Poble Espanyol

Sat. Aug. 26 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Aug. 27 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Tue. Aug. 29 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Wed. Aug. 30 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Thu. Aug. 31 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

Sat. Sep. 2 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy

Sun. Sep. 3 - Sixpenny Handley, GB @ End Of The Road Festival