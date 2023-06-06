King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share “Dragon” video from upcoming LP
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release their new album Petrodragonic Apocalypse next week, and it has them diving back into metal territory. That dark vibe is played up in the video for new single "Dragon," which looks like it was dusted off from 1998. Says director Jason Galea, "Over the last two months I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10 minute ‘Dragon.' I wanted to explore a harsh distorted visual palette using my live visual setup mixed with PS1 cutscene inspired animation and studio footage I filmed of the band." Watch below.
The band are currently in the midst of their US residency tour where they're doing multi-night runs in a few different cities. Having just played four nights at Tennessee's The Caverns (one night in drag), they next head to Colorado's Red Rocks, Chicago's Salt Shed, and WA's Carnation Farms before wrapping things up with their biggest US show to date, a three-hour marathon at Hollywood Bowl.
King Gizzard also have European and UK dates later this summer and you can check out their full schedule below.
PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, will be out June 16 via KGLW.
Pick up King Gizzard vinyl in the BV shop.
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2023 TOUR DATES
Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW
Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT
Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET
Sat. July 22 - Byron Bay, AU @ Splendor In The Grass Festival
Thu. Aug. 10 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
Sat. Aug. 12 - Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival
Mon. Aug. 14 - Verbier, CH @ Palp Festival
Tue. Aug. 15 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Wed. Aug. 16 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
Thu. Aug. 17 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
Sat. Aug. 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
Sun. Aug. 20 - Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
Mon. Aug. 21 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
Tue. Aug. 22 - Padua, IT @ Parco Della Musica
Thu. Aug. 24 - Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor De El Poble Espanyol
Sat. Aug. 26 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party
Sun. Aug. 27 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Tue. Aug. 29 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Wed. Aug. 30 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Thu. Aug. 31 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
Sat. Sep. 2 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy
Sun. Sep. 3 - Sixpenny Handley, GB @ End Of The Road Festival