King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share hallucinogenic “Iron Lung” video
King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard release Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava -- their first of three albums out this month -- this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared the video for "Iron Lung." This is a real psychedelic excursion, working in jazzy grooves and heavy workouts, not to mention lots of flutes, across nearly 10 minutes. It comes with an appropriately psychedelic music video, directed by SPOD, that features continuously morphing animation. It's a trip worth taking, and you can watch that below.
Having played Desert Daze over the weekend, King Gizzard are working their way across North America, and their tour hits NYC on October 21 at Forest Hills Stadium with black midi and Leah Senior. The Forest Hills show also features the Gizzverse Record Fair with exclusive merch and rare vinyl.
All dates are listed below. Pick up King Gizzard vinyl in the BV shop.
KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater * SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *
Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre * SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS * SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *
Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History * SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia * SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf * SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
Fri. Oct. 28 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION - Stubb’s *
Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION - Stubb’s $
Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore @
Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Summer Haze - Wharepai Domain
Sat. Dec. 31 - Wãnaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps
Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ Summer Haze - The Matakana Country Park
Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park
Thu. Apr. 6 - Brisbane, AUS @ Tivoli
Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
* w/ Leah Senior
% w/ black midi, Leah Senior
$ w/ Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs
# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior
@ Stella Donnelly, CIVIC