King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share hallucinogenic “Iron Lung” video

King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard release Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava -- their first of three albums out this month -- this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared the video for "Iron Lung." This is a real psychedelic excursion, working in jazzy grooves and heavy workouts, not to mention lots of flutes, across nearly 10 minutes. It comes with an appropriately psychedelic music video, directed by SPOD, that features continuously morphing animation. It's a trip worth taking, and you can watch that below.

Having played Desert Daze over the weekend, King Gizzard are working their way across North America, and their tour hits NYC on October 21 at Forest Hills Stadium with black midi and Leah Senior. The Forest Hills show also features the Gizzverse Record Fair with exclusive merch and rare vinyl.

All dates are listed below. Pick up King Gizzard vinyl in the BV shop.

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre * SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf * SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Fri. Oct. 28 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION - Stubb’s *

Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION - Stubb’s $

Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore @

Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Summer Haze - Wharepai Domain

Sat. Dec. 31 - Wãnaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps

Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ Summer Haze - The Matakana Country Park

Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park

Thu. Apr. 6 - Brisbane, AUS @ Tivoli

Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

* w/ Leah Senior

% w/ black midi, Leah Senior

​$ ​w/ Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior

@ Stella Donnelly, CIVIC