King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share “Hate Dancin'” video from new album ‘Changes’
This Friday, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release Changes, their third album of October 2022 following Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava and Laminated Denim. That will also be their fifth album of the year, not counting the remix album they dropped in January. They've just shared the video for "Hate Dancin'" from the album and it's on the group's poppier side. “I started writing a song about how I hate dancing, but then I realized that I love dancing,” says KG frontman Stu Mackenzie. The video has the band showing off their moves and you can watch that below.
Changes has been in the works for five years, originally planned to be their fifth album of 2017. “I think of Changes as a song-cycle,” says Mackenzie. “Every song is built around this one chord progression – every track is like a variation on a theme. But I don’t know if we had the musical vocabulary yet to complete the idea at that time. We recorded some of it then, including the version of ‘Exploding Suns’ that’s on the finished album. But when the sessions were over, it just never felt done. It was like this idea that was in our heads, but we just couldn’t reach. We just didn’t know yet how to do what we wanted to do.”
King Gizzard's North American tour hits NYC on Friday (10/21) at Forest Hills Stadium with black midi and Leah Senior, plus a Gizzverse record fair. All dates are listed below.
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History * SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia * SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem * SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater * SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 28 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s * SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s $ SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre # SOLD OUT
Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore @
Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Wharepai Domain
Sat. Dec. 31 - Wanaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps
Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Matakana Country Park
Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
Thu. Mar. 2 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
Fri. Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder
Sat. Mar. 4 - Tilburg, NE @ 013
Mon. Mar. 6 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
Tue. Mar. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet
Wed. Mar. 8 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
Thu. Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
Sat. Mar. 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Progesja
Sun. Mar. 12 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal
Mon. Mar. 13 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
Wed. Mar. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. Mar. 16 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
Fri. Mar. 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Mon. Mar. 20 - Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale
Wed. Mar. 22 - London,UK @ Brixton Academy
Thu. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park
Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli
Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
* w/ Leah Senior
% w/ black midi, Leah Senior
$ w/ Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs
# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior
@ w/ Stella Donnelly, CIVIC