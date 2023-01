King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’ album and “Astroturf” video

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a live album, Live At Red Rocks '22, pulled from their three shows at the iconic Colorado venue last fall. The live album follows their six releases in 2022: Butterfly 3001; Made In Timeland; Omnium Gatherum; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava; Laminated Dream; and Changes. Stream Live At Red Rocks '22 below.

The Australian band also shared a characteristically funky music video for "Astroturf," which is from their final 2022 album, Changes. The band comment, "We filmed this live then overdubbed the fuck over it. Recording is fun.” Watch the video below.

King Gizzard have a slew of tour dates coming up worldwide, including another three shows at Red Rocks, plus more multi-night stands in the US. The tour closes with a "3 hour marathon set" at LA's Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are on sale now. All dates below.

KING GIZZARD -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Sat. Feb. 25 - Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. Mar. 2 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

Fri. Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder - SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 4 - Tilburg, NE @ 013 - SOLD OUT

Mon. Mar. 6 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT

Tue. Mar. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet - SOLD OUT

Wed. Mar. 8 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT

Thu. Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal - SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Progesja - SOLD OUT

Sun. Mar. 12 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

Mon. Mar. 13 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Wed. Mar. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. Mar. 16 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

Fri. Mar. 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks - SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof - SOLD OUT

Mon. Mar. 20 - Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale - SOLD OUT

Wed. Mar. 22 - London,UK @ Alexandra Palace

Thu. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Troxy

Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park

Sat. Apr. 1 - Sun. Apr. 2 - Woodwide, AU @ Vintage Vibes Festival

Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli

Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Sun. May 28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Thu. June 1 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 2 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 3 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 4 - Grundy County, TB @ The Caverns Amphitheater

Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET