King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share new single “Honey”

Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with a sweet new single "Honey." Having gotten thrash metal out of their systems for now, "Honey" is light and acoustic, but still with a bit of that signature King Gizzard psych-drone and motorik rhythm, and things get weird in the back half. The single comes with a video and frontman Stu Mackenzie says it was "shot at sunset during the apocalypse with a reeeeeeal long lens. I wrote this song a couple of years ago. It’s nice to have it out in the world."

Watch the video below and stay tuned for more new music. They're due.

King Gizzard's fall North American tour (rescheduled from the spring) is currently still on, but we wouldn't be surprised if it got canceled or postponed to 2021. The band recently released a live album and concert film.