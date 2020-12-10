King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share new single “If Not Now, Then When?”

Prolific Australians King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard just released their 16th album K.G. so it should be no surprise that they're already back with something new. After a drawn-out rock intro, "If Not Now, Then When?" turns out to be another left turn for a band full of them, a lithe track with funky clavinet/electric piano and falsetto vocals.

The song comes with an animated video, made by Dr. D Foothead, about a girl who discovers a crashed meteor that holds some very attractive powers. “The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world," Dr. D Foothead says of the video. "What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own." Watch that below.

No work on whether this is part of a new album but, knowing King Gizzard, it probably is.