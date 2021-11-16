King Hannah announce debut album, share “All Being Fine”

Liverpool duo King Hannah have announced their new album, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, which will be out February 25 via City Slang. This comes just a little more than year after their excellent mini album Tell Me Your Mind and I'll Tell You Mine, and finds Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle further honing their skills as mood makers, with a dark and stormy mix of blues, indie rock, post rock and a little trip hop atmosphere in there as well.

The album includes this year's terrific single “A Well-Made Woman” and they've just shared a new one, "All Being Fine," that's another fine example of what they do so well. There's a laid back, tumbling quality to it, but with a smoldering undercurrent of feedback that slowly ratchets up the tension. Merrick's smoky vocals complete the picture.

You can watch the "All Being Fine" video below.

King Hannah also have UK and European tour dates lined up for 2022 and those are listed below.

I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me tracklist

A Well-Made Woman

So Much Water So Close to Drone

All Being Fine

Big Big Baby

Ants Crawling on an Apple Stork

The Moods That I Get In

Foolius Caesar

Death of the House Phone

Go-Kart Kid (HELL NO!)

I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me

Berenson

It’s Me and You, Kid

King Hannah - 2022 Tour Dates

03/30/22 : De Kreun – Kortrijk (B)

03/31/22 : Pop Up du Label – Paris (F)

04/01/22 : KGB – Langenberg (D)

04/02/22 : Badehaus – Berlin (D)

04/03/22 : Brotfabrik – Frankfurt (D)

04/04/22 : Helios 37 – Köln (D)

04/05/22 : Hebebühne – Hamburg (D)

04/07/22 : Neues Schauspiel – Leipzig (D)

04/08/22 : Meetfactory – Prague (CZ)

04/09/22 : Chelsea – Vienna (A)

04/10/22 : Heppel & Ettlich – Munich (D)

04/12/22 : Arci Bellezza – Milan (I)

04/13/22 : La Clacque (La Tosse Theatre) – Genova (I)

04/14/22 : KIFF – Aarau (CH)

04/15/22 : Bad Bonn – Düdingen (CH)

04/17/22 : Bitterzoet – Amsterdam (NL)

04/18/22 : Trix – Antwerpen (B)

04/20/22 : Oslo – London (UK)

04/21/22 : Clwb Ifor Bach – Cardiff (UK)

04/22/22 : Rough Trade – Nottingham (UK)

04/23/22 : Zanzibar - Liverpool (UK)