King Hannah made their North American debut at Union Pool (pics, setlist)

"I can't believe I'm about to say this," Hannah Merrick told the crowd at Union Pool with a slight grimace on her face, "but, HELLO NEW YORK!" The crowd erupted in applause and woo's. It was a moment of joy for UK band King Hannah that otherwise plays it very cool.

Presented BrooklynVegan and AdHoc, this was King Hannah's North American live debut, just weeks after releasing their fantastic debut album and just ahead of their appearance at SXSW in Austin next week (including a BV day party). Hannah had the crowd her control from the descending opening notes of "A Well-Made Woman." While applause was very enthusiastic, the crowd at this intimate show was dead quiet during their songs, which hinge on Hannah's sultry whisper and Craig Whittle's atmospheric playing.

King Hannah's set included their cover of Bruce Springsteen's "State Trooper," the Portishead-y "Foolius Caesar," the spacious "The Sea Has Stretch Marks," debut single "Creme Brulee," and "Meal Deal" which took them into ragged Crazy Horse territory. The only song I really wanted to hear that they didn't play was "All Being Fine" from the new album. Next time. It was a fantastic show.

Opening the night was Brooklyn's Operator Music Band who were playing all new material in a much different formation than I'd ever seen before. "We basically wrote these songs for the show," singer Dara Hirsch said on stage. Previous OMB records leaned toward motorik Stereolab komische, but these new songs were much more in acid house territory.

Check out pics of King Hannah's set by Amanda Hatfield and the Union Pool setlist below.

King Hannah are playing BrooklynVegan's Lost Weekend SXSW day parties next week. RSVP here to attend. They will then be back this spring for their first proper tour. No new NYC show has been announced yet, but stay tuned.

SETLIST: King Hannah @ Union Pool 3/10/2022

A Well-Made Woman

State Trooper

The Sea Has Stretch Marks

Foolius Caesar

Berenson

Go-Kart Kid (Hell No!)

Big, Big Baby

I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me

The Moods That I Get In

Crème Brûlée

Meal Deal