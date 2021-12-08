King Hannah playing Brooklyn before SXSW (BV presents)

UK band King Hannah are gearing up to release their full-length debut, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, on February 25 via City Slang. If you haven't checked out the smoky, alluring new single "All Being Fine," you can do so below.

Not long after their album drops, King Hannah will be heading to the U.S. to play SXSW, but on the way, they'll stop in Brooklyn to make their U.S. live debut at Union Pool on March 10. BrooklynVegan is excited to be co-presenting this show with AdHoc, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM. Hope to see you there!

BrooklynVegan and AdHoc are also presenting UK band Snapped Ankles' first NYC show, which happens the day before the King Hannah show, at Baby's All Right on March 9 (tickets).