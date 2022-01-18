King Hannah share “Big Big Baby” from debut LP, announce North American tour

UK band King Hannah will release their anticipated debut album, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, on February 25, and they've shared the final appetizer before the whole thing drops. "Big Big Baby" is another smoky slice of sultry atmosphere, threading the needle between PJ Harvey and Mazzy Star with a foreboding bassline. You can watch the video below.

King Hannah have also announced their first North American tour, which kicks off May 2 in Boston and runs through June 1 in Cleveland, including a stop at L.A.'s Moroccan Lounge on May 18. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 21, and all dates are listed below.

Before that, King Hannah will be over in March for SXSW, and will make their U.S. live debut at the BrooklynVegan-presented show at Union Pool on 3/10. Tickets are still available.

King Hannah - 2022 Tour Dates

March 10, 2022 : Union Pool - New York (USA)

March 14 - 20, 2022: SXSW (USA)

March 30, 2022 : De Kreun – Kortrijk (B)

March 31, 2022 : Pop Up du Label – Paris (F)

April 1, 2022 : KGB – Langenberg (D)

April 2, 2022 : Badehaus – Berlin (D)

April 3, 2022 : Brotfabrik – Frankfurt (D)

April 4, 2022 : Helios 37 – Köln (D)

April 5, 2022 : Hebebühne – Hamburg (D)

April 7, 2022 : Neues Schauspiel – Leipzig (D)

April 8, 2022 : Meetfactory – Prague (CZ)

April 9, 2022 : Chelsea – Vienna (A)

April 10, 2022 : Heppel & Ettlich – Munich (D)

April 12, 2022 : Arci Bellezza – Milan (I)

April 13, 2022 : La Clacque (La Tosse Theatre) – Genova (I)

April 14, 2022 : KIFF – Aarau (CH)

April 15, 2022 : Bad Bonn – Düdingen (CH)

April 17, 2022 : Bitterzoet – Amsterdam (NL)

April 18, 2022 : Trix – Antwerpen (B)

April 20, 2022 : Oslo – London (UK)

April 21, 2022 : Clwb Ifor Bach – Cardiff (UK)

April 22, 2022 : Rough Trade – Nottingham (UK)

April, 23, 2022 : Zanzibar - Liverpool (UK)

May 2, 2022 USA Boston, MA Crystal Ballroom

May 5, 2022 USA Philadelphia, PA Milkboy

May 7, 2022 USA Nashville, TN DRKMTTR

May 11, 2022 USA Austin, TX Mohawk

May 12, 2022 USA Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 16, 2022 USA Tucson, AZ Club Congress

May 17, 2022 USA Phoenix, AZ The Trunk Space

May 18, 2022 USA Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

May 22, 2022 USA Seattle, WA Madame Lou's

May 19, 2022 USA San Francisco, CA Milk Bar

May 24, 2022 USA Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

May 25, 2022 USA Boise, ID Neurolux

May 26, 2022 USA Salt Lake City, UT Hangar House

May 29, 2022 USA Denver, CO Hi-Dive

May 31, 2022 USA Chicago, IL Schubas

June 1, 2022 USA Cleveland, OH Beachland Tavern