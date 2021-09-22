King Hannah share smouldering new single “A Well-Made Woman”
Liverpool duo King Hannah are gearing up to release the follow-up to last year's excellent debut album, Tell Me Your Mind and I'll Tell You Mine. While a new album hasn't been officially announced yet, they have just shared an excellent new single, "A Well-Made Woman." Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle are skillful builders of mood, and here craft layers of smoky atmosphere with simmering guitar lines, clattering drums and Hannah's low-key, smouldering vocals. "A Well-Made Woman" slinks along familiar path -- tread by PJ Harvey, Mazzy Star, Portishead, and others -- but King Hannah bring their own flair and command of dynamics. It's a slow-burn stunner.
If you need more fire/heat metaphors, the video for "A Well-Made Woman," directed by Whittle, delivers. Watch that below.
King Hannah will be on a UK tour in October. Those dates are listed below.
King Hannah - 2021 Tour Dates
September 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
October 16 - Liverpool, UK @ District
October 20 - Manchester @ YES (Pink Room)
October 21 - Leeds @ Hyde Park Book Club
October 22 - Glasgow @ Broadcast
October 23 - Newcastle @ The Cluny
October 24 - Leicester @ The Cookie
October 25 - Oxford @ Jericho Tavern
October 26 - Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds
October 27 - London @ The Lexington
October 28 - Brighton @ Hope & Ruin
October 29 - Bristol @ The Louisiana