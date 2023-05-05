King Krule adds 2nd NYC & LA shows to summer tour

King Krule recently announced a North American tour supporting his new album Space Heavy. Tickets went on sale today, and he's now added additional shows in NYC and Los Angeles. See updated dates below.

The new NYC show is on August 2 at Kings Theatre, the night after the first show at the same venue, and tickets to both nights are on sale now.

KING KRULE: 2023 TOUR

Jun 11, 2023 100 Club London, United Kingdom

Jun 12, 2023 Marble Factory Bristol, England

Jun 13, 2023 Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, England

Jun 15, 2023 Pryzm Kingston upon Thames, England

Jul 21, 2023 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Jul 22, 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Jul 23, 2023 Masonic Temple Detroit, MI

Jul 25, 2023 HISTORY Toronto, ON

Jul 26, 2023 Corona Theatre Montréal, QC

Jul 28, 2023 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Jul 29, 2023 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

Jul 30, 2023 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Aug 1, 2023 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Aug 2, 2023 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Sep 8, 2023 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

Sep 9, 2023 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

Sep 11, 2023 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Sep 12, 2023 Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

Sep 13, 2023 House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

Sep 15, 2023 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Sep 16, 2023 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 18, 2023 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Sep 19, 2023 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC

Sep 20, 2023 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Sep 23, 2023 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Sep 24, 2023 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Sep 25, 2023 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Oct 4, 2023 3Olympia Theatre Dublin, County Dublin

Oct 6, 2023 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland

Oct 7, 2023 Academy 1 Manchester, UK

Oct 9, 2023 Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom

Oct 16, 2023 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 18, 2023 De Roma Antwerp, Antwerp

Oct 19, 2023 Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Brussels-Capital Region

Oct 21, 2023 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, NRW

Oct 23, 2023 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 26, 2023 Columbiahalle Berlin, Berlin

Oct 27, 2023 Forum Karlin Prague, Prague

Oct 28, 2023 Simm City Vienna, Vienna

Oct 30, 2023 Akvárium Klub Budapest, Budapest

Oct 31, 2023 Kino Šiška Ljubljana, Slovenia

Nov 1, 2023 Tvornica Kulture Zagreb

Nov 3, 2023 Les Docks Lausanne, Switzerland

Nov 4, 2023 C2C FESTIVAL Turin, Italy

Nov 6, 2023 Le Trianon Paris, France