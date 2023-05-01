King Krule announces 2023 ‘Space Heavy’ world tour

After playing some warm ups earlier this year, King Krule has announced a sprawling North American/UK/EU tour across the summer and fall supporting his upcoming LP Space Heavy. The album comes out on June 9 via Matador, and the tour kicks off in Minneapolis a few weeks later. The trip also includes appearances at Pitchfork Fest and Italy's Club To Club Festival, plus stops in Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, NYC, and more.

The Space Heavy tour comes to NYC on August 1 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (5/5) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

King Krule 2023 tour loading...

King Krule -- 2023 Live Dates

JUN 11, 2023 - 100 Club - London, United Kingdom (Sold Out)

JUN 12, 2023 - Marble Factory - Bristol, England (Sold Out)

JUN 13, 2023 - Invisible Wind Factory - Liverpool, England (Sold Out)

JUN 15, 2023 - Pryzm - Kingston upon Thames, England (Sold Out)

JUL 21, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

JUL 22, 2023 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago, IL

JUL 23, 2023 - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

JUL 25, 2023 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

JUL 26, 2023 - Corona Theatre - Montréal, QC

JUL 28, 2023 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

JUL 29, 2023 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

JUL 30, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

AUG 1, 2023 - Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

SEP 8, 2023 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

SEP 9, 2023 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

SEP 11, 2023 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

SEP 12, 2023 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

SEP 13, 2023 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

SEP 15, 2023 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

SEP 16, 2023 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

SEP 18, 2023 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

SEP 19, 2023 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

SEP 20, 2023 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

SEP 23, 2023 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

SEP 25, 2023 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 4, 2023 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, County Dublin

OCT 6, 2023 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, Scotland

OCT 7, 2023 - Academy 1 - Manchester, UK

OCT 9, 2023 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

OCT 16, 2023 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

OCT 18, 2023 - De Roma - Antwerp, Antwerp

OCT 19, 2023 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Brussels-Capital Region

OCT 21, 2023 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, NRW

OCT 23, 2023 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

OCT 26, 2023 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Berlin

OCT 27, 2023 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Prague

OCT 28, 2023 - Simm City - Vienna, Vienna

OCT 30, 2023 - Akvárium Klub - Budapest, Budapest

OCT 31, 2023 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

NOV 1, 2023 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb

NOV 3, 2023 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

NOV 4, 2023 - C2C FESTIVAL - Turin, Italy

NOV 6, 2023 - Le Trianon - Paris, France