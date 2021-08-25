King Krule announces live album, shares “Stoned Again”

King Krule is releasing a live album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, which is out digitally on September 10 via True Panther Sound/Matador Records, with a vinyl release to follow on December 10. The album was recorded at shows on the band's 2020 European tour supporting Man Alive, just weeks before Covid lockdown.

You can check out "Stoned Again" from the album now; the video features footage from King Krule's show at the Paris L’Olympia. Watch that, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

The band also say "stay tuned for more from King Krule coming soon."

King Krule - You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down tracklist

1. Out Getting Ribs

2. Emergency Blimp

3. A Slide In (New Drugs)

4. The Ooz

5. Cellular

6. Stoned Again

7. Slush Puppy

8. Rock Bottom

9. Comet Face

10. Perfecto Miserable

11. Alone, Omen 3

12. Baby Blue

13. Half Man Half Shark

14. Underclass

15. Energy Fleets

16. Please Complete Thee

17. Easy Easy