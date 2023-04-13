King Krule announces ‘Space Heavy’ LP, shares “Seaforth” video

King Krule has announced a new album, Space Heavy, that will be out June 9 va Matador Records. The album was written from 2020 - 2022 as Archy Marshall commuted frequently between London and Liverpool, and he made it with producer Dilip Harris and long-time band mates Ignacio Salvadores (saxophone), George Bass (drummer), James Wilson (bass) and Jack Towell (guitar).

The first single from the album is the pretty, dreamy "Seaforth," which comes with a video by Jocelyn Anquetil. You can watch that below.

Archy was in the US previewing songs from the album and more at a few very intimate shows, including Brooklyn's The Sultan Room, where a handful of Space Heavy's tracks were played. Watch a few videos from that below. No word on new tour dates yet.

Space Heavy:

1. Flimsier

2. Pink Shell

3. Seaforth

4. That Is My Life, That Is Yours

5. Tortoise Of Independency

6. Empty Stomach Space Cadet

7. Flimsy

8. Hamburgerphobia

9. From The Swamp

10. Seagirl

11. Our Vacuum

12. Space Heavy

13. When Vanishing

14. If Only It Was Warmth

15. Wednesday Overcast