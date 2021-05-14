King Krule guests on new single by London’s Horsey (watch the video)

London four-piece Horsey have teamed with King Krule's Archy Marshall for new single "Seahorse." The track definitely has an deep underwater feel to it, drifting weightlessly in a sea of reverby keyboards and guitars. Marshall's marble-mouthed warble fits right in this world -- watch the animated video for "Seahorse" below.

Horsey will release their debut album, Debonair, this summer via Untitled Recs. Earlier this year they released the very different "Sippy Cup" single which caught the ear of filmmaker Edgar Wright who said, "Can't stop listening to Sippy Cup by Horsey; 2 mins of blissful insanity about living like a child.” You can check that song out below as well.

Track listing:

1. Sippy Cup

2. Arms & Legs

3. Underground

4. Everyone’s Tongue

5. Wharf

6. Lagoon

7. Clown

8. 1070

9. Leaving Song

10. Seahorse (ft. King Krule)