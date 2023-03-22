King Krule playing new material at NY & Europe shows

King Krule followed 2020's Man Alive! with a live album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down in 2021, at which point they said "stay tuned for more from King Krule coming soon." It looks like new material from the band is finally on its way, as they've announced the "SHHHHHHHH! tour." "Me and Galgo and george will play compositions from future recordings," Archy Marshall writes, continuing, "This is just the start of a year where we are going to be appearing across planet earth." There are shows in Europe and New York in late March and early April; see all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at The Sultan Room on April 4, and a Long Island show at Amagansett's The Stephen Talkhouse on April 5. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23 at 10 AM.

King Krule are also playing Pitchfork Festival in July; Archy and rappers Pretty V and Jadasea released a new EP as Aqrxvst in January.

King Krule 2023 tour loading...

KING KRULE: 2023 TOUR

Mar 27, 2023 La Marbrerie Montreuil, France

Mar 28, 2023 Theater Im Delphi Berlin, Germany

Mar 31, 2023 ICA London, UK

Apr 4, 2023 The Sultan Room New York, NY

Apr 5, 2023 The Stephen Talkhouse Amagansett, NY

July 22, 2023 Pitchfork Festival Chicago, IL