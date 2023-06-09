Greetings from the sepia-toned smoky haze that is New York City! One thing is clear: there's a lot of great music this week, including new albums from King Krule, This is the Kit, Love and Rockets, The Boo Radleys, TEKE:TEKE, and Decisive Pink (aka Deradoorian and Kate NV), plus reissues from Air Miami, Sloan and Primal Scream.

It's a big week for albums and in Notable Releases, Andrew reviews new ones from Janelle Monae, Amaarae, Jason Isbell, Jess Williamson, Youth Lagoon, Godflesh, and more.

Need more music in your life, like physically? The Indie Basement corner of the BV Shop that is full of great records, hand selected by yours truly, including our exclusive, limited edition color vinyl variant of Alvvays' debut album, our exclusive, limited edition swirled vinyl edition of Thee Oh Sees' Live at Levitation, an autographed Don Letts single, and lots more.

Head below for this week's many reviews...

space heavy king krule loading...

ALBUM OF THE WEEK #1: King Krule - Space Heavy (Matador)

King Krule's fourth album is perfectly titled, with the kind of dense atmosphere only he can create

Archy Marshall is an indie veteran at this point -- 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, his terrific debut album as King Krule, came out 10 years ago -- but he's still young, just 28. His mother is no longer his manager, he can headline festivals like Primavera Sound, but he's still doing things his way. He has an allergy to publicity, interviews are scarce, and he has kept his circle close, working with producer Dilip Harris and bandmates Jamie Isaac, George Bass and Ignacio Salvadores who seem as much mates as collaborators. Archy has also turned his marble-mouthed, heavily accented baritone, which was once a shock coming out of an 18-year-old, into one of his chief assets, and while there's always at least one banger on every record, Archy gets a lot of mileage on his unique vibe alone.

Space Heavy is King Krule's fourth album and first in three years, his first since the pandemic, and first since becoming a dad. Most of the lyrics were written on train trips from London to the Northwest of England where he now lives to visit his kid. "Train to the coast, four hours once a week," he sings on closer "Wednesday Overcast" against claustrophobic backing. "In the pub corner, surrounded by creeps...This place was forgotten from history.” (He knows how to set a scene.) Recording, meanwhile, was partially done in his studio, formerly known as his mom's bathroom which he converted into his own workspace. Sing where you sound best.

Marshall has a great eye for detail and ear for dialogue, and always manages to give his albums perfect titles. Space Heavy is a great description for King Krule's music that echoes from ample headroom, thick with atmosphere and grey English weather. Bossa nova and samba have always been in the King Krule mix, but those styles feel more present here, with flutes and horns floating through the ether on tracks like "Flimsy," "When Vanishing" and "Wednesday Overcast" which all feature arrangements by Sean O'Hagan of High Llamas. These elements are never in your face, fitting in perfectly to Archy's universe where even poppier numbers, like single "Seaforth," feel like daydreams on a rainy afternoon.

--

this is the kit album loading...

ALBUM OF THE WEEK #2: This is the Kit - Careful Of Your Keepers (Rough Trade)

Sixth album by talented and highly empathetic songwriter Kate Stables was produced by Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys

Not many songwriters can boldly quote The Simpsons with a straight face, but Kate Stables is one of them. It's right there in the chorus of "Inside Outside," a song about longing, change and choice: "bite off as much as you can chew," she sings before opening up Ralph Wiggum's Valentine's Day card. "I chew chew choose you." Mastication is a key metaphor on Careful of Your Keepers, Stables' sixth album as This is the Kit that examines relationships, who we choose to be with, how that all changes over time, and how big of a bite we allow ourselves to take. Stables' always empathetic lyricism is at the center of This is The Kit which she surrounds with sinewy, proggy folk. Her bandmates, including bassist Rozi Plain, guitarist Neil Smith and drummer Jamie Whitby-Coles, are all highly skilled musicians capable of pulling off off these parts that, like Stables' words, are complex but easily digestible. Careful feels just a bit bigger that previous albums, perhaps due to Gruff Rhys who was tapped as producer and helps them add horns (flugelhorn, bassoon) and other elements to the mix. Arrangements on the gorgeous title track, "Scabby Head and Legs" (which references another cartoon, Bluey), and "Doomed Or More Doomed" are windswept and subtly spectacular, but lines like "this is your 'how shit is it' measuring stick" will stay with you long after the music fades.

Kate was nice enough talk to us about every song on Careful Of Your Keepers which is a great read.

--

teke teke hagata loading...

TEKE::TEKE - Hagata (Kill Rock Stars)

The Montreal pysch band's second album plays like the soundtrack to the craziest cult film never made

Listening to Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE is a bit like watching some crazy cult-classic foreign film. Blindfolded. Their very cinematic music is enough to conjure vivid imagery alone, and second album Hagata is a cinemascope epic. "‘Hagata’ is a very deep word, something present but also something leftover from someone or something no longer there,” singer/guitarist Maya Kuroki says of the title, if you were wondering about its meaning. “It's like waking up from a dream, or being connected to the other side of something.” Understanding Japanese probably helps, but Hagata is plenty entertaining despite the language barrier, offering bonkers action sequences, spy movie setpieces, exotic locales, danger, romance, evil twins, and lots of flutes and the occasional theremin. When will they score an actual film -- or star in one?

For additional insight into Hagata, bandleader Sei Nakauchi Pelletier takes us through the whole album, track by track. Read that here.

--

boo radleys eight loading...

The Boo Radleys - Eight (Boostr)

Second album since reforming without original guitarist/songwriter Martin Carr finds these shoegaze/Britpop vets in fine form and good spirits

It was a bit of a surprise when Britpop/shoegaze vets The Boo Radleys announced in 2021 they were reforming and making a new album without guitarist Martin Carr who had written all of the band's songs during their original '90s run. But not having a perfectionist, and occasional pop genius, at the helm actually allowed the other three members of the band -- singer/guitarist Sice, drummer Rob Cieka, and bassist Tim Brown -- to flourish. That album, 2022's Keep on Falling, will not bump Giant Steps or Wake Up! off anyone's shelf but they clearly had fun making it, not something they might say about any of their albums with Carr. Same goes for this, its follow-up, coming just a year later. It's an improvement all-around and finds them back in the groove and gelling. All three members contribute songs but all the songs on Eight (yes, their eighth album) feel like they came from the same band. Wake Up!'s bright and cheery demeanor is the jumping point here as they confidently explore new musical territory, be it ska ("The Unconscious"), jazz excursions a la The Style Council ("Hollow") or synthpop ("Skeleton Woman"), and it all fits in with the Boos' world. There's plenty of Britpop here, too: see "Seeker," "Now Thats What I Call Obscene" and "A Shadow Darker Than The Rest." There's not much in the way of shoegaze, but for that you can listen to Giant Steps which is getting a 30th anniversary reissue in September.

--

Love-And-Rockets-My-Dark-Twin loading...

Love and Rockets - My Dark Twin (Beggars Banquet)

A companion piece to Love and Rockets' just-reissued 'Sweet F.A.' features previously unreleased songs, a Genesis P. Orridge collab and more

The '90s were rough for Love and Rockets. Having formed out of the ashes of Bauhaus, the band's first four albums were all alt-rock/college radio hits, and the last of those -- their 1989 self-titled -- gave them an unexpected Top 5 US hit single with "So Alive." They wouldn't make another till 1994's Hot Trip To Heaven which was largely electronic / trip-hop influenced and got them dropped by Beggars Banquet, their home since the Bauhaus days. They were almost immediately snapped up by Rick Rubin who signed them to his label American Recordings and convinced them to bring back guitars. It was a fraught production, though, going through multiple producers and studios, eventually settling in at Rubin's L.A. manion and studio. Things went well there till a fire broke out and Love and Rockets lost most of their recordings, all of their instruments and nearly their lives. That's one of Ash's burnt guitars on the cover of the album, Sweet F.A., that came out in 1996 and didn't do much better that Hot Trip. Both those albums are good and worth revisiting -- Beggars just reissued both of them on vinyl and you can grab them in our store.

There were a lot of songs that didn't make the album, many of which only existed in rough mixes on a DAT tape Kevin Haskins took home with him the night of the fire. Those songs make up My Dark Twin, a new double-CD companion to Sweet F.A. It includes eight previously unreleased alternate versions of Sweet F.A. songs, and six unreleased songs. While the record is very much of its era -- the mix of electronica, funky beats and fuzzy guitars couldn't be more mid-'90s -- but there's also a lot of spark still there. Some highlights: "U. O. ME" that features Genesis P. Orridge, who also nearly died in the fire, “California (Have A Nice Apocalypse!)" that features Green on Red's Chuck Prophet and American Music Club's Bruce Kaphan on pedal steel, and a cool cover of Mink DeVille's "Spanish Stroll." The album, like Love and Rockets themselves, is best when Daniel Ash and David J sing together, like on groovy opening number "The Fever" which mines a similar path The Beta Band would explore a couple years later. There's too much here for anyone except L&R devotees, but really that's exactly who My Dark Twin is for. Fan service at its best.

--

Decisive Pink - Ticket to Fame loading...

Decisive Pink - Ticket to Fame (Fire)

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV team up for an album of arty synthpop

Named after a painting by great abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky, Decisive Pink is the abstract synth duo of Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV. A surprising pairing, perhaps, but these two come from similarly skewed if wildly different backgrounds. Most of the album was made in Köln, at a friend of NV's studio that is outfitted with an arsenal of cool, obscure modular synthesizers. “It was very exciting to step into the 'synth-dome' as I think of it," says Deradoorian. "I can't remember all the synths we used, but definitely one of the Prophets, a modular, a Juno, a Jupiter, a Rodeo, a synth with a bee on it and some synth from the 1980s that Kate knew about.” After work in the synth-dome, the album was finished at Angel's L.A. rehearsal space, with vocals recorded in a closet. Deradoorian's guitars ping off Kate's electronics, while their voices swirl around each other. Any record steeped in these kind of synths and drum machines is going to recall the 1980s, and Laurie Anderson and, yes, Kate Bush, may come to mind while listening to tracks like "Haffmilch Holiday" (named for an oatmilk latte that powered sessions) or "Cosmic Dancer" which is not a T-Rex cover. Ticket to Fame is a weird party, but a party nonetheless, and dancing in the synth-dome is a good time.

--

primal scream - reverberations travelling in time loading...

Primal Scream - Reverberations (Travelling In Time) (Young Tiki)

Before they made Screamadelica, before they were Stones-wannabes, and around the same time frontman Bobby Gillespie was playing drums in The Jesus & Mary Chain, Primal Scream were a scrappy, jangly indiepop band who released a series of charming if shambolic singles on Creation Records long before they signed Oasis, Ride, Super Furry Animals, My Bloody Valentine or even House of Love. The band's signature song from this early period, "Velocity Girl," is 90-seconds of overdriven "la la" pop that sounds both sparkling and loud as hell. It was also a b-side, but its inclusion on NME's storied C-86 cassette lifted it into cult status and John Peel Show regular rotation.

That era of the band, when they were basically Gillespie and Jim Beattie, has been collected on Reverberations (Travelling In Time), which they call "the debut album that never was." It certainly makes a better record than their actual debut, 1987's underwhelming Sonic Flower Groove. In addition to "Velocity GIrl," it's got everything from their two early Creation singles: their very jangly debut "All Fall Down" and "sha-la-la-la" b-side "It Happens," the horn inflected "Crystal Crescent" ("Velocity Girl" was the b-side) and Jim Beattie's harder-edged "Spirea X" (which Jim would use as a band name after he left the Scream). There's also 11 BBC recordings that include songs from those singles plus a few more.

The album also comes with new liner notes by Saint Etienne's Bob Stanley, Jim Beattie and Bobby Gillespie, and the packaging's lovely too. Primal Scream would go onto bigger better -- and worse -- things, but they were never more youthfully charming than they were here. “This music proves we really had something special going on back then," says Gillespie. "I’m very proud of this album, I’m glad these sessions are finally being released.”

Reverberations (Travelling Through Time) is available in limited edition white and black vinyl, and on CD, with preorders available starting June 14.

--

air miami - me me me loading...

Air Miami - me. me. me. deluxe reissue (4AD / Teenbeat)

The sole album from Mark Robinson & Bridget Cross' post-Unrest group gets an expanded reissue

Inspired by labels like 4AD, Rough Trade and Dischord, Mark Robinson started Teenbeat in 1984 when he was a teenager in the DC area, releasing records and tapes by his own band Unrest and other local groups (and later ones from all over the world). Originally a duo of Robinson and drummer Phil Krauth, Unrest became more of an actual band with the addition of bassist Bridget Cross, and their arty mix of post-punk styles really crystalized on 1992's wonderful Imperial F.F.R.R. That got them signed to 4AD, where they released another very good album, 1993's Perfect Teeth, and then they broke up. Krauth went solo, while Robinson and Cross picked up where Unrest left off as Air Miami.

Air Miami only released two singles and one album, 1994's me. me. me., but all of it was pretty great. Recorded at Miami's famed Criteria Studios (the Bee Bees home base in the late-'70s), the album swings from hyperactive C-86-style jangle to dreamy trips into the ether a la Galaxie 500. There are also unique Robinson creations like indie-punk burner "I Hate Milk" (chorus: "Please, please someone kill me soon!") and the great, silly "World Cup Fever" that is maybe the best World Cup song ever. The album artwork, designed by Robinson and Cross and featuring a photo-real illustration by Hideaki Kodama, is one of the best 4AD covers that was not created by the late great Vaughan Oliver.

Reasonably priced OG vinyl copies are not that hard to come by, but me. me. me. is getting a deluxe reissue by 4AD/TeenBeat on July 28. The album has been remastered from the original analogue tapes and pressed to double 45-RPM vinyl, and it features all 16 songs recorded during the sessions, including three previously unreleased songs. The artwork has been slightly reimagined for this new edition, too. Preorders are available.

--

sloan - never hear the end of it loading...

Sloan - Never Hear the End of It / Never Heard the Demo of It (Murderecords)

Canadian alt-rock greats regained their footing on this 2006 30-song double LP that is getting a much-needed vinyl repress

Halifax/Toronto band Sloan were hugely popular in their native Canada in the latter half of the '90s, with One Chord to Another, Navy Blues and Between the Bridges all big hits with hit singles, some of which are still played in hockey arenas today. Things got a little weird, though, in the early-'00s as they tried to figure out how to grow. 2001's Pretty Together was pretty good, but 2003's Action Pact was a misguided attempt to court America, made with bigshot producer Tom Rothrock, and it's the only album not to feature any songs from drummer Andrew Scott. Sloan took three years to regroup and returned with one of their best-ever albums, a 30-song double-LP cheekily titled Never Hear the End of It that let all four members' best sides shine. It's got glam, Beatlesque pop, punk, power-pop, riff rock, indie rock, you name it -- and on Chris Murphy's "Fading Into Obscurity," they condensed all that into one song about learning to accept where they were.

The album came out on vinyl back then but just ahead of the turntable renaissance, and original copies currently fetch over $200 on the secondary market, so it's great they've repressed it. To go along with it, they've released a double 7" titled Never Heard the Demo of It that features demos of two songs, an alternate version of "It's Not the End of the World" and outtake "Four Seasons."

To go with it, Sloan have made a new video for first single "Who Taught You To Live Like That," and have released a video for Andrew Scott's "I Can't Sleep" that was made at the time but never released.

--

Looking for more? Browse the Indie Basement archives.

And check out what's new in our shop.

--

Creation Records’ 21 Best Records