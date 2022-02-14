King Louie Bankston, RIP

King Louie Bankston, the prolific garage punk cult hero who played in The Royal Pendletons, The Persuaders, The Exploding Hearts, Missing Monuments, and many other groups, has died. The sad news came via Missing Monuments' Facebook where they simply wrote, "R.I.P. to the king."

Raised in Louisiana, Bankston began playing in bands and releasing records in the early '90s, and among his lengthy and varied discography is the 2001 Bad Times album, the three-way collaboration with Jay Reatard and Eric Oblivian, which you can listen to below.

Ride easy, Louie.