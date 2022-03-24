King Princess announces new LP, North American tour (NYC on BV Presale: password here)

King Princess is releasing her sophomore album, Hold On Baby, later this year, and she's headed on tour supporting it, including West Coast dates in July with Dora Jar and fall dates with St. Panther for the rest of North America. See all dates, and watch the video for her new single "For My Friends," below.

The tour includes a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on October 3. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting today (3/24) at 10 AM with the password BVKP. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, 3/25 at 10 AM.

KING PRINCESS: 2022 TOUR

July 5 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

July 6 Seattle, WA Paramount*

July 8 Forest Grove, OR Grand Lodge*

July 9 Boise, ID Revolution*

July 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom*

July 13 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center*

July 15 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

July 16 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

July 18 San Diego, CA SOMA*

July 19 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren*

July 21 Austin, TX Stubb’s Amphitheater*

July 22 Houston, TX House of Blues*

July 23 Dallas, TX House of Blues*

July 25 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

July 26 St. Louis, MO The Factory at The District*

September 28 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore†

September 30 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore†

October 3 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall†

October 5 Boston, MA Roadrunner†

October 6 Portland, ME State Theatre†

October 8 Toronto, ON HISTORY†

October 9 Detroit, MI The Fillmore†

October 11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE†

October 12 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre†

October 14 Madison, WI The Sylvee†

October 15 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre†

* with Dora Jar

† with St. Panther