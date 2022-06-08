King Princess preps new album ‘Hold On Baby,’ shares two new songs

King Princess will release her sophomore album Hold On Baby on July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records (pre-order), and she has just shared two new songs from it, "Too Bad" and Cursed," along with a double video for the songs, directed by Quinn Wilson. This is the second pair of anthemic electro-pop songs shared from the album, following “For My Friends” and “Little Bother” (ft. Fousheé).

In addition to Fousheé, the album also features contributions from Zach Fogarty and Amy Allen and production from Mark Ronson, Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Ethan Gruska, The War On Drugs collaborator Shawn Everett, The Stills member Dave Hamelin (and producer for 070 Shake, Leikeli47, etc), and The National members Aaron & Bryce Dessner. King Princess says:

I’ve only ever written about heartbreak. It felt easier to talk about myself through other people. To write about situations that caused me pain, and to use them to justify my own anxieties and depression. It finally reached a point where I had to turn the barrel on myself. I’m silly, I’m anxious, I’m sad, I’m sexy. I didn’t want to be scared to talk about those things anymore. The infinite dichotomy of things that make me up. I’m not a girl, not quite a boy, a lesbian, but also gay as the day is long.” “I’m not one thing. I’m not sure I like myself, but I’m figuring it out. Hold On Baby is a search for a new heartbreak. It’s a love letter to my girlfriend. It’s a firm read of myself. And it’s a reminder of the totems in my life that give me hope; my dog who is my fiercest companion and the owl that represents my grandparents.” “I want this album to give you all some strength in accepting ourselves; as chaotic as we can be. It’s not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world. That’s what King Princess has always been about at its core. Making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you I feel and have felt the same. This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable. I’m here with you, and I love you.

Later this summer, King Princess sets out on the Hold On Baby Tour, including a NYC show on October 3 at Radio City Music Hall with St. Panther. Tickets for that show are still available.

All dates are listed below, and here are all four currently released singles from the album:

King Princess -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 5 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

July 6 Seattle, WA Paramount*

July 8 Forest Grove, OR Grand Lodge*

July 9 Boise, ID Revolution*

July 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom*

July 13 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center*

July 15 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

July 16 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

July 18 San Diego, CA SOMA*

July 19 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren*

July 21 Austin, TX Stubb’s Amphitheater*

July 22 Houston, TX House of Blues*

July 23 Dallas, TX House of Blues*

July 25 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

July 26 St. Louis, MO The Factory at The District*

September 28 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore†

September 30 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore†

October 3 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall†

October 5 Boston, MA Roadrunner†

October 6 Portland, ME State Theatre†

October 8 Toronto, ON HISTORY†

October 9 Detroit, MI The Fillmore†

October 11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE†

October 12 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre†

October 14 Madison, WI The Sylvee†

October 15 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre†

* with Dora Jar

† with St. Panther