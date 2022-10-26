King Tuff announces new album and tour: watch the “Smalltown Stardust” video

Kyle Thomas will release Smalltown Stardust, his first King Tuff album in five years, on January 27 via Sub Pop. The album was co-produced and co-written with frequent collaborator/roommate SASAMI and is, in Kyle's words, “an album about love and nature and youth." "I wanted to make an album to remind myself that life is magical," he adds.

All of those things (love, nature, youth) figure into the album's title track, which is about Kyle's Vermont hometown. “The truth is I never really wanted to leave my little town in Vermont," he says. "I knew it was something I had to do in order to actually pursue a career as a musician, but I loved my life there, and I cried and cried the day I left on a Greyhound bus for LA in 2011. In some alternate dimension there's a version of me still living there, still hanging on the stoop, drawing pictures in the coffeeshop, walking the railroad tracks that run along the river... but alas, in this here dimension, I'm nothing but a townie without a town! ‘Smalltown Stardust’ is a song about keeping that little place and all its strange magic with me wherever I go. It's a portal that I can access when I need inspiration, or when the city feels too big and hot and I need to mentally escape into some dark woods. It's a place I found myself going to often in the last few years while I was writing this record, stuck in scorched and crispy ol' Los Angeles, so it felt fitting as an album title as well as the first song to release into the world.”

The video for "Smalltown Stardust" owes a little to Sesame Street and is pretty sweet. Watch that below.

King Tuff will also be on tour next year, and dates include a stop at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on March 24. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time. Check out King Tuff's tour itinerary below.

SMALLTOWN STARDUST TOUR DATES:

March 1 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

March 3 Los Angeles, Ca @ Lodge Room

March 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

March 6 Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios

March 7 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

March 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

March 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 11 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

March 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

March 17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

March 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 19 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

March 21 Washington DC @ DC9

March 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

March 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

March 25 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

March 28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

March 29 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

March 31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

April 1 Minneapolis, MN @ The Turf Club

April 3 Kansas City, M0 @ The Record Bar

April 5 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 6 Phoenix, AC @ Valley Bar

April 7 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's