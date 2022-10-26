King Tuff announces new album and tour: watch the “Smalltown Stardust” video
Kyle Thomas will release Smalltown Stardust, his first King Tuff album in five years, on January 27 via Sub Pop. The album was co-produced and co-written with frequent collaborator/roommate SASAMI and is, in Kyle's words, “an album about love and nature and youth." "I wanted to make an album to remind myself that life is magical," he adds.
All of those things (love, nature, youth) figure into the album's title track, which is about Kyle's Vermont hometown. “The truth is I never really wanted to leave my little town in Vermont," he says. "I knew it was something I had to do in order to actually pursue a career as a musician, but I loved my life there, and I cried and cried the day I left on a Greyhound bus for LA in 2011. In some alternate dimension there's a version of me still living there, still hanging on the stoop, drawing pictures in the coffeeshop, walking the railroad tracks that run along the river... but alas, in this here dimension, I'm nothing but a townie without a town! ‘Smalltown Stardust’ is a song about keeping that little place and all its strange magic with me wherever I go. It's a portal that I can access when I need inspiration, or when the city feels too big and hot and I need to mentally escape into some dark woods. It's a place I found myself going to often in the last few years while I was writing this record, stuck in scorched and crispy ol' Los Angeles, so it felt fitting as an album title as well as the first song to release into the world.”
The video for "Smalltown Stardust" owes a little to Sesame Street and is pretty sweet. Watch that below.
King Tuff will also be on tour next year, and dates include a stop at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on March 24. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time. Check out King Tuff's tour itinerary below.
SMALLTOWN STARDUST TOUR DATES:
March 1 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
March 3 Los Angeles, Ca @ Lodge Room
March 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
March 6 Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios
March 7 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
March 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
March 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
March 11 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
March 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
March 17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
March 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
March 19 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
March 21 Washington DC @ DC9
March 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
March 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
March 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
March 25 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
March 28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
March 29 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
March 31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
April 1 Minneapolis, MN @ The Turf Club
April 3 Kansas City, M0 @ The Record Bar
April 5 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
April 6 Phoenix, AC @ Valley Bar
April 7 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's