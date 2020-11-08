King Von shooting suspect arrested & charged with murder

An arrest has been made in the shooting of Chicago rapper King Von, aka Dayvon Bennett, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Police spokesperson Marla Jean Rooker told AJC that Timothy Leeks, 22, has been charged with murder, and is currently in Atlanta's Grady Hospital, being treated for a gunshot wound. "The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest," she said.

More from Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Police initially said Bennett was among three people killed in the shooting, but investigators clarified Saturday that two people were killed while a third remains in critical condition. The names of the additional victims have not been released, and it’s still unclear who shot them.

The GBI is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting after Atlanta police working in the area attempted to intervene in the shootout.

Two of the officers were in uniform working off-duty security jobs at the hookah lounge, and a third was on-duty nearby, according to police. None of the officers were injured.

Authorities said Bennett was fatally wounded in the club’s parking lot prior to the officers' involvement.