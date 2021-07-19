King Woman adds 3rd NYC show to tour

King Woman's new album, Celestial Blues, comes out later this month (pre-order on limited metallic silver vinyl), and she's playing some shows supporting it in Los Angeles, Oakland, and Brooklyn. There are two Brooklyn dates, on October 15 and 16 at Saint Vitus Bar; both are now sold out, so she's added a third show at the same venue, on October 17. Ethel Cain and Reduction Plan open the new date, and tickets are on sale now.

King Woman shared "Boghz," the third and latest single off Celestial Blues, on Friday. Stream it, and find her updated tour dates, below.

Pre-order Celestial Blues on exclusive metallic silver vinyl, limited to 200 copies, in our store.

KING WOMAN: 2021 TOUR

July 30 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

July 31 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

October 15 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

October 16 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

October 17 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

October 29 Oakland, CA Starline

October 30 Oakland, CA Starline

October 31 Oakland, CA Starline (covers show)