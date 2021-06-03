King Woman releasing new album ‘Celestial Blues’ (exclusive ltd silver vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order our exclusive silver vinyl variant of the new King Woman album, limited to 200.

King Woman, one of the multiple projects of Kris Esfandiari (Miserable, Sugar High, NGHTCRWLR), will release her anticipated sophomore album Celestial Blues on July 30 via Relapse, and we've teamed up with her on an exclusive silver vinyl variant, limited to just 200 copies, available to pre-order from our store now.

Kris' band for the album includes drummer Joseph Raygoza and guitarist Peter Arensdorf, and the album was engineered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, etc). Along with the announcement comes lead single "Morning Star," which is a fine example of King Woman's ability to mix dark folk-style singer/songwriter stuff with towering sludge metal riffage. It comes with a Muted Widows-directed video that you can check out below.

King Woman also announced some shows: two nights at LA's Lodge Room on July 30 & 31, three TBA NYC shows on October 15, 16 & 17, and three Oakland shows on October 29, 30 & 31 at Starline. The Halloween show is a covers set.

Order our exclusive silver vinyl variant of the album. It looks like this: