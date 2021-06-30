King Woman shares “Psychic Wound” off new LP, reveals openers for upcoming shows

Pre-order our silver vinyl variant of King Woman's new album, limited to 200.

King Woman (aka Kris Esfandiari, also of Miserable, Sugar High, and NGHTCRWLR) has shared the second single off her upcoming album Celestial Blues. "Psychic Wound" is a dark, haunting song that finds the middle ground between goth, sludge, and shoegaze, and Kris says it's "about paying the price for eating forbidden fruit. When desire turns into obsession it can keep you longer than you intended to stay and nearly destroy your sanity." Listen and watch the Muted Widows-directed video below.

King Woman also revealed that Boy Harsher (DJ) and Rituals of Mine will open her upcoming shows, including the two nights at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 15 & 16 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Celestial Blues arrives 7/30 via Relapse, and we've got a silver vinyl variant up for pre-order in our store, limited to just 200. Get yours while they last.

King Woman -- 2021 Tour Dates

July 30 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

July 31 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

October 15 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

October 16 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

October 29 Oakland, CA Starline

October 30 Oakland, CA Starline

October 31 Oakland, CA Starline (covers show)