King Woman touring, announces Brooklyn show

King Woman has a few shows lined up in support of last year's fantastic Celestial Blues, including headline shows and a few festival appearances, like San Francisco's Noise Pop, Austin's Oblivion Access, and Pasadena's This Ain't No Picnic. All dates are listed below.

There's now a Brooklyn headline show, too: June 17 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM.

Listen to Celestial Blues below.

King Woman - 2022 Tour Dates

02/25/2022 San Francisco, CA / Noise Pop Music + Arts Festival

02/26/2022 Sacramento, CA / Red Museum with Filth is Eternal

02/28/2022 Portland, OR / Doug Fir Lounge

05/14/2022 Austin, TX / Hotel Vegas (Oblivion Access)

06/17/2022 Brooklyn, NY / Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/27/2022 Pasadena, CA / This Ain't No Picnic

08/28/2022 Pasadena, CA / This Ain't No Picnic