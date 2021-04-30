Kings of Convenience announce first album in 12 years, share “Rocky Trail”

Finally! After talking about it for years, Norwegian folk pop duo Kings of Convenience are finally back with a new album. Peace or Love, their fourth album and first in 12 years, will be out June 18 via EMI. The news comes just in time for the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Quiet is the New Loud.

Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øye have been working on the album for five years and recorded it in five different cities, including Gothenburg, Sweden, Santiago, Chile and Berlin at Nils Frahm's Funkhaus studio. “It seems like a comeback, of course, but it doesn’t feel like a comeback,” says Eirik. “It’s been a very slow-burning project. We’ve fooled ourselves many times into thinking that now we know how to make records but the moment we’re in the studio we realise that recordings are really about capturing magic. It’s very, very hard to make something sound simple.”

The album also features old friend Feist, who was also on 2004's Riot on an Empty Street, on a few songs. “Leslie helped us a lot,” says Erlend. “She put the focus somewhere else: suddenly we were three. As the album is so sparse it’s very important to have that other voice in there.”

Twelve years is a long time to wait but first single "Rocky Trail" is wonderful, the kind of light, effervescent song -- full of violin, vibraphone on Eirik and Erlend's harmonies -- that Kings of Convenience make sound effortless. (It's like a sonic first cousin of Riot on an Empty Street's "Misread.") The video, directed by Détour, is a low-key marvel as well, a single-shot hang full at a friend's loft apartment, full indoor gardening, fresh fruit and juggling. Watch that below.

Kings of Convenience are going on a very intimate tour of Norway in May (shows are only 100 seats) but they've announced a proper EU/UK tour for this fall and next spring. Those dates are listed, along with Peace or Love's artwork and tracklist, below.

Peace or Love tracklist

1. Rumours

02. Rocky Trail

03. Comb My Hair

04. Angel

05. Love Is A Lonely Thing

06. Fever

07. Killers

08. Ask for Help

09. Catholic Country

10. Song About It

11. Washing Machine

King of Convenience - 2021 Tour Dates

Sep 19 - Grieghallen - Bergen, Norway

Sep 21 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

Sept 26 – Royal Festival Hall – London (Matinee)

Sept 26 – Royal Festival Hall – London (Evening show)

Oct 18 - Teatro Lope de Vega - Madrid, Spain

Oct 19 - La Rambleta - Valencia, Spain

Oct 21- L’Auditori - Barcelona, Spain

Oct 26 - Teatro Metropolitan - Catania, Italy

Oct 29 - Teatro Manzoni - Bologna, Italy

Nov 1 - Teatro degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy

Mar 15 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

Mar 17 - Theater 11- Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 19 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France

Mar 21 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium

Mar 22 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg

Mar 26 - Filadelfiakyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden

May 16 - Coliseu do Porto - Porto, Portugal

May 18 - Coliseum - Lisbon, Portugal

Jun 7 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

Jun 14 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany