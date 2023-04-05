Kings of Convenience announce first US tour since 2011

Norwegian folk-pop duo Kings of Convenience returned with Peace or Love, their first album in 12 years, in 2021, and now they've announced their first US tour since 2011 supporting it. The fall run begins in NYC and wraps up in Los Angeles, stopping in Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on October 24. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, April 12, at 10 AM local, and there's an Artist Presale starting Tuesday, April 11 at 10 AM (use the password PEACEORLOVE).

Covid delayed the duo's touring plans; when we asked Erlend Øye in 2021 if they had plans to North America on tour, he said, "Yes but the problem now is that almost all venues are booked up for the next year, because for two years, people have been bouncing back their tours. So things are very, very crowded. and I guess we don't really want to plan anything more before we can manage to at least go through with, let's say the London show, which is the first show. If we can go through with that, and we are actually playing in front of 2000 people in a seated venue, then I can say, 'Okay, I think it's time, we can start planning the tour.' But to now plan, even more things that might not happen? I'm starting to feel that, it's not given that this, the vaccine, things are really going to work the way they're hoping are going to work. I hope they do."

"I hope, we all hope that, but there's so many things that can go wrong, and the disease can develop in new ways we didn't expect," he continued. "So, it's been really hard. For me, and the people working in the booking industry. I think they all have an ulcer now, because you're planning things and it's falling apart."

Erlend also has a new solo release, Winter Companion, on the way, due out April 7 via Bubbles, that he recorded in Mexico City in January. See more details about the project on his Instagram.

KINGS OF CONVENIENCE: 2023 TOUR

10/24 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

10/25 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

10/27 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

10/28 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

10/30 - The Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/1 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

11/3 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA