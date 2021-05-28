Kings of Convenience share “Fever” from first album in 12 years

Kings of Convenience will release Peace or Love, their first album in 12 years, next month, and they've now shared a second song from the album. "Fever" is a breezy, buoyant bossa nova number, lifted by elegant piano, violin and Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe's signature harmonies.

“’Fever’ is the song on Peace or Love that was the quickest to write, born from a pure and simple burst of inspiration” says Øye. “The recording and arranging however, was as usual a long process, culminating in Eirik adding the riveting piano outro in the album's final days of recording in February 2020.” Listen to "Fever" below.

Peace or Love is out June 18 via Imperial Music.