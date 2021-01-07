Kings of Leon announce first album in 5 years, share two new songs

Kings of Leon have announced their first album in five years, When You See Yourself, due March 5 via RCA. Like 2016's Walls, the album was produced by Arcade Fire/Coldplay collaborator Markus Dravs, and lead singles "The Bandit" and "100,000 People" both have the soaring, stadium-sized sound that KoL and Dravs are both known for. Check them out below.

Tracklist

‘When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away’

‘The Bandit’

‘100,000 People’

‘Stormy Weather’

‘A Wave’

‘Golden Restless Age’

‘Time In Disguise’

‘Supermarket’

‘Claire And Eddie’

‘Echoing’

‘Fairytale’