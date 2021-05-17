Kings of Leon announce US tour

Kings of Leon released their first album in five years, When You See Yourself, back in March, and now they've announced a US tour supporting it. It begins on August 3 in West Palm Beach, FL and hits Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Columbia MD, Wantagh NY, Camden NJ, Austin, Dallas Los Angeles, and more, wrapping up on October 3 in Ridgefield, WA. Cold War Kids open all dates.

The Wantagh date is on August 25 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, and the Los Angeles show is on September 21 at The Forum. Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, 5/21 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

KINGS OF LEON: 2021 TOUR

August 3, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10, 2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

August 12, 2021 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

August 13, 2021 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

August 15, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17, 2021 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 19, 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

August 20, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22, 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

August 24, 2021 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25, 2021 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27, 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 29, 2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

August 31, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

September 03, 2021 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15, 2021 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17, 2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18, 2021 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21, 2021 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

September 23, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24, 2021 Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival

October 1, 2021 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

October 3, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater